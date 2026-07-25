Becca Casto

Help Support an Incredible Nurse Through Life-Changing Surgery





Our dear friend is facing an unexpected challenge after an implant failure and now has a fistula, and she needs our help. She has just found out that the rest of ir implants have failed too. She is an amazing Registered Nurse who has dedicated her career to caring for others with compassion, kindness, and selflessness. Now it’s our turn to care for her.





She is in need of a $10,000 - $25,000 for multiple surgeries that will greatly improve her health and quality of life. Unfortunately, the financial burden is overwhelming, and we’re hoping our community can come together to help ease that stress.





She is a devoted wife to her husband, Bub, and many of you know them through the racing community at the Mason Dixon Dragway in Hagerstown md Whether selling pictures in the Photo Booth, cheering from the stands, supporting fellow racers, or lending a helping hand, they have always been active members of the speedway family and are always willing to help others whenever they can.





If you’ve ever been touched by her kindness, her nursing care, or her friendship, we ask that you consider donating. No amount is too small, and if you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Let’s rally around someone who has spent her life taking care of everyone else. Together, we can help lift this financial burden and allow her to focus on what matters most—healing and getting back to the life she loves.





Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support.