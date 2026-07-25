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Because Every Life Deserves A Fighting Chance

Goal$13,968 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Johnson

Because Every Life Deserves A Fighting Chance

Hi, my name is Amanda, and caring for animals isn’t just something I do—it’s who I am. I’ve opened my heart and home to animals in need, committing to their care no matter the challenge. Recently, several of the animals in my care have faced serious and unexpected medical issues, and the cost of their veterinary care has grown beyond what I can manage alone.


Every bill represents a life I love deeply and a responsibility I take seriously. I’m reaching out with humility and honesty, asking for support so I can continue giving them the care they deserve. Any contribution, big or small, helps bring them comfort, healing, and stability. Thank you for taking the time to read their stories.


Sam’s Journey – Support Sam’s Fight Against FIC & Urethral Obstruction


Sam has been diagnosed with feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC) and has suffered a painful, life‑threatening urethral obstruction. This condition causes severe bladder inflammation and can prevent him from being able to urinate at all. When this happens, toxins rapidly build up in his body—and without immediate veterinary care, it can become fatal within hours.


Male cats like Sam are especially vulnerable due to their narrow urethra, and FIC is often recurring, meaning this may not be a one‑time emergency. His care requires urgent treatment, close monitoring, prescription food, pain management, stress‑reduction measures, and potentially surgery if obstruction continues to return.


Every vet visit, medication, and preventative step is critical to keeping Sam alive and comfortable—but the cost of this ongoing care has grown beyond what I can manage alone. I’m doing everything possible to give Sam the best chance at a healthy future and am asking for help to continue fighting for him.


Nellie’s Story – Fighting a Silent, Life‑Threatening Diagnosis


Nellie is a young female puppy whose symptoms were repeatedly mistaken for a routine infection. After multiple visits and rounds of antibiotics, her condition didn’t improve. It wasn’t until seeking a second veterinary opinion that the truth was discovered: Nellie was suffering from pyometra, a severe and often fatal uterine infection.


Pyometra is notoriously difficult to diagnose early, especially in “closed” cases where there is no external discharge to signal danger. Symptoms can be vague and misleading, closely resembling minor illnesses. Because of this delay, Nellie’s life was placed at serious risk—left untreated, pyometra can cause the uterus to rupture, rapidly leading to sepsis and death.


Once correctly identified, Nellie required urgent, life‑saving intervention. The delay meant higher medical costs and a more critical condition, but acting quickly gave her a chance to survive. Nellie is here today because someone finally listened—and because we refused to give up on her. Your support helps cover lifesaving veterinary care and gives her the chance to grow up healthy and safe.


Charlie’s Story – Sudden Seizures With No Clear Answers


Charlie is a small senior dog who began having seizures completely out of nowhere. We’ve taken him to the vet multiple times, desperately searching for answers, but so far there has been no clear explanation for why this is happening. Watching a beloved dog seize unexpectedly is terrifying, and each episode leaves us fearing what the next one might bring.


In older dogs, sudden‑onset seizures are rarely random and often point to an underlying medical issue—yet identifying the cause can require extensive testing, ongoing care, and close monitoring. Until answers are found, Charlie’s condition remains unpredictable and deeply stressful.


We’re doing everything we can to advocate for Charlie and keep him safe, but the cost of repeated vet visits, diagnostics, and treatment adds up quickly. Charlie deserves comfort, stability, and a chance at answers, and your support helps us continue fighting for him during a time filled with uncertainty.


Hemi’s Story – Comfort, Care, and Dignity in His Golden Years


Hemi is our 13½‑year‑old senior Doberman, the grumpy old man of the family—and one of the most loved. As he’s aged, our focus has shifted to one goal: keeping him comfortable and pain‑free for as long as possible.


Hemi suffers from severe chronic skin issues common in Dobermans. He has very little hair left, with patchy areas across his body, along with dry, flaky skin, moles, sores, and irritation that require constant monitoring and care. These conditions aren’t just cosmetic—they can be painful, itchy, and can easily become infected if not managed properly.


His care includes regular veterinary visits, specialized shampoos and skin treatments, supplements, and ongoing maintenance to keep his discomfort to a minimum. While Hemi’s needs aren’t tied to a single emergency, his care is continuous and essential. With your support, we can ensure his remaining years are filled with comfort, dignity, and relief, surrounded by the family he’s always known.


Ares’ Story – A New Beginning After Unimaginable Neglect


Ares—affectionately called “Baby” by the kids—is our newest addition. He is a 4‑year‑old male Labraweenie who has endured more hardship in his short life than any animal ever should.


Over the past year, Ares experienced severe neglect: limited food, minimal human interaction, and at one point was left isolated in a shed for a long period of time without food or water. Somehow, he survived—but the trauma he endured has left lasting emotional and behavioral challenges that will take time, patience, and professional support to heal.


Ares is not neutered and will require a full veterinary evaluation, neutering, and structured retraining from the ground up. Despite everything he’s been through, he shows a gentle side and does well with other dogs, offering hope that with stability, care, and love, he can finally learn what safety feels like.


Taking in Ares means committing to extensive medical, behavioral, and emotional rehabilitation—but we believe his life is worth that chance. Your support helps us give Ares the fresh start he never had.


Each of these animals came into my life under different circumstances, but they share one thing in common: they depend on me to advocate for them when they cannot advocate for themselves. From sudden medical emergencies to chronic conditions and recovery, their care has become overwhelming—but their lives are worth every effort.


I am doing everything I can to give them safety, comfort, and the medical attention they need, but I cannot do this alone. Your support helps cover veterinary care, medications, procedures, ongoing treatment, and the basic needs required to keep them stable and healing.


If you’re able to help—whether through a donation, sharing this fundraiser, or simply keeping them in your thoughts—you are making a real and meaningful difference. Thank you for reading their stories, for caring, and for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness truly means more than words can express


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