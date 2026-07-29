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Beauty for Ashes A Place of New Beginnings

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$658 USD

Fundraiser created byAvery Shell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Avery Shell

Beauty for Ashes A Place of New Beginnings

Hello friends,

My name is Pastor Avery Shell, and I want to thank you for taking the time to learn about what God has placed on my heart.

Beauty for Ashes is an outreach ministry being launched in Alaska with a simple but powerful mission:

To be the hands and feet of Jesus, meeting needs, restoring lives, and helping people encounter the love of God in real and tangible ways.

Our foundation is rooted in the words of Isaiah:

“To give beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness… that they may be called oaks of righteousness, the planting of the Lord, that He may be glorified.”
Isaiah 61:1–3

We also live by the call of Jesus in Matthew 25:

“For I was hungry and you gave Me food, I was thirsty and you gave Me drink… I was a stranger and you took Me in… I was in prison and you visited Me.”
Matthew 25:35–36

Our Mission

We exist to help repair broken lives, feed the hungry, visit those in prison, house the homeless, clothe the naked, care for the sick, and help people stand as Oaks of Righteousness for the glory of God.

Simply said:

We are disciples, making disciples.

This ministry is focused on reaching people in Alaska, especially the Indigenous communities, those struggling with homelessness, addiction, isolation, and those who feel forgotten.

We want to minister to the total person.. spiritually, emotionally, physically, and relationally just as Jesus did.

What We Are Building

Beauty for Ashes is starting in Fairbanks, with the vision to expand into Anchorage and beyond as God opens doors.

The ministry will begin through practical outreach efforts such as:


One of the primary outreach tools will be a mobile food truck/trailer ministry, allowing us to meet people where they are and serve with consistency and love.

How Your Support Will Be Used

Funds donated will go directly toward launching and sustaining this mission, including:

Outreach & Community Support


Food Truck / Mobile Ministry Launch


Ministry Operations & Travel


Outreach Materials & Awareness


Future Vision


How You Can Help

If God places it on your heart, you can support this mission in three ways:

  1. Give — every donation helps us take the next step
  2. Pray — pray for open doors, protection, and lasting impact
  3. Share — help spread the word about Beauty for Ashes

Thank you for believing in this vision and for standing with us as we bring the love of Jesus to those who need it most.

This is truly a place of new beginnings.

With gratitude,

Pastor Avery Shell

Beauty for Ashes Outreach Ministry

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