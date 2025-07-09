Beautifying the House of the Lord

ROUNDING 3RD BASE

We are 75% to completion of our church and school renovation and Beautification project. How exciting to be creating a platform for sharing the gospel with the community of Montebello CA and for worship of our God of Love.





WHAT AN HONOR

It's an honor to meet the needs of the body of Christ.





FRUITFUL UNITY

Our two fellowships, Arise City Church, Cross and Crown Lutheran, and Arise Academy have found a home at this location.





BEAUTY THAT TESTIFIES

We feel God is calling us to beautify this campus and make it a testimony to the local community. So far, we have experienced many gifts and significant discounts along the way already over the first six months of the project.





LET FINISH THIS...

Our goal now is completion by Nov 30. Funds to realize this completion is $125,000 of which $75,000 has been received.





PRAYERFULLY CONTRIBUTE

Only 100 giving units of $250 to $500 over the next 5 months will finish the job!





LET'S GLORIFY GOD TOGETHER!

Let's glorify God in every way... Including the faculty he had given us.