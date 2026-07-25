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Nel's Fight Against Leukemia

Goal₱3,000,000 PHP
Raised₱157,997.31 PHP

Fundraiser created byKate Orence

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kate Orence

Nel's Fight Against Leukemia

Our hearts are heavy as we share this story, but we are reaching out with hope and faith.

Our beloved Leonel Marlon Orence or as we call him "Nel", only 30 years old, is currently fighting a life-threatening illness — Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer.

What started as what we thought was just fatigue and a mild illness slowly turned into something far more serious. He continued working, believing it was something he could manage with medication. But as his condition worsened, medical tests confirmed our worst fear — acute leukemia.

Since October 28,2025, He has been confined at the MCI (Medical Center Imus) for extensive diagnostic tests and laboratory evaluations. He was later transferred to the PGH Cancer Institute, where doctors confirmed that he urgently needs chemotherapy to survive. Unfortunately, due to complications, including a serious infection that led to surgery for a perianal abscess, his chemotherapy had to be temporarily delayed.

Nel’s condition requires:

* Immediate and continuous chemotherapy

* Frequent blood and platelet transfusions

* Multiple laboratory tests and diagnostics

* Medications to prevent infections

* Surgical and hospital care

* Extended hospital confinement, including a private room to reduce infection risk due to his weakened immune system

The estimated medical costs have already reached hundreds of thousands of pesos, and this amount will continue to grow as his treatment progresses. Despite being in a government hospital, many of the medications, procedures, and supportive treatments are out-of-pocket expenses.

He is a kind, hardworking, and loving son, brother, and friend. He has always faced life quietly and courageously, never asking for help — but today, he needs all of us.

We are humbly asking for your financial support, no matter how small. Every peso will go directly to:

* Chemotherapy and cancer treatment

* Blood transfusions and medications

* Hospital bills, procedures, and laboratory tests

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign and keeping Leonel in your prayers would mean the world to our family.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Nel’s story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us strength and hope during this incredibly difficult time.

Together, we can help him fight — and win — this battle.

Thank you so much. ❤️

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