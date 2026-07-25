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Help Bear get back on his feet & working

Raised$20,853 USD

Fundraiser created byTrevor Mahan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trevor Mahan

Help Bear get back on his feet & working

In a time when so many need help, I find it difficult to ask for help myself.  However, there is no soft way to say it; without help, I will be homeless soon.  I am actively working towards being able to support myself. I am completing a Bootcamp in Full Stack Development and Web Design that will allow me to work from home in the tech field, but I need help paying my bills in the interim to avoid homelessness and destitution. My story is below.

My name is Bear (Trevor) Mahan, and I am autistic. Severe secondary adrenal insufficiency has ruined my health over the last several years and left me unable to work in my previous professional field and financially dependent on my fiancée. As I was working towards completion of the Bootcamp and certification in a field my health could tolerate and was supportive of autistics, she abruptly left me. I am heartbroken and struggling to make sense of the practical implications of being left in such a vulnerable state physically and financially.

Until I can get back on my feet I have no current income and no car to get to food pantries and government offices for assistance. I need help to cover my essential bills including rent, utilities, internet access, a basic phone plan, several application subscriptions I need for the program and work (Adobe, Webstorm, etc.), as well as for transportation and food/non-food essentials. I have my expenses down to approximately $3300.00 a month. The tech program in which I am enrolled has a 90% placement rate but it will take me at least three months of hard work and study to complete, and then I will need time enough after that to secure a position either full-time or as a freelancer. Again, I am looking for immediate and temporary relief until I can get on my feet. 

Thank you very much for reading and considering my story. God bless y'all.

#GivingTwosday2023


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