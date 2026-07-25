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Bear's Last Steps Towards a New Vocation & Life

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$5,658 USD

Fundraiser created byTrevor Mahan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trevor Mahan

Bear's Last Steps Towards a New Vocation & Life

This May Be the Most Important Chapter of My Life, and I'm inviting you to help me cross the threshold. 

For the past year, I’ve received extraordinary support while I faced overlapping health crises and trained for a new career in tech. That support helped me stay housed and stable — and now, I’m finally nearing the finish line.

What I’m Working Toward

I’m now in the final phase of my training, and I expect to be ready to seek employment by late September or early October. I am now building out my resume, portfolio, and interview preparation materials after I complete remediations in my training and sit for the final exams.

This transition is intense, especially as an autistic adult with co-occurring disabilities. In addition to my physical health challenges, I live with executive dysfunction, sensory sensitivities, and social-emotional regulation difficulties. These are not character flaws — they are part of a lifelong neurodevelopmental profile.

I’m currently working with a vocational counselor and am registered with the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities to receive services and accommodations. Support isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. And with it, I’ve made significant progress.

Why I’m Asking for Help Again

I had originally hoped to finish my training faster. But the reality of chronic health issues and the emotional weight of starting over — after the end of a long-term relationship — made the process slower than expected.

I’ve worked hard to reduce expenses, but my baseline monthly need remains around $2,600 — which includes rent, transportation to medical and job-related appointments, tech tools (like ChatGPT Plus and portfolio hosting), essential daily living needs like food and non-food items, and extras here at the end like exam vouchers for industry certifications.

I’ve also put on some weight during this period due to medications, and I’ll need one professional outfit for interviews as I re-enter the workforce.

Between now and when I’m fully employed, I anticipate needing around $9,500 total.

What Your Gift Supports

Every dollar you give directly supports:

- Rent + utilities (keeping me housed)

- Food, medication, and Uber rides to appointments

- Training completion + exam fees (Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc.)

- Building a LinkedIn profile and an updated resume

- Portfolio hosting and tools for job-seeking

- Clothing and personal care for interviews

- Sustaining me until I secure work as an autistic adult re-entering the job market

Your Support Means More Than You Know

Whether you supported me in the past or are meeting me here for the first time, thank you. You are part of my real-life rescue story.

Your donation isn’t just helping me survive this moment — it’s helping me rise into the next.

I’ll continue to share updates as I progress.

And one day, when I’m stable, I promise to pay this kindness forward.

Thank you for reading, thank you for believing in me, and thank you for being part of my journey.

With love and hope, God Bless y'all, 

– Bear


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