GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Bearing One Another's Burdens – Supporting Javier

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarlos Sosa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Javier Araujo

Bearing One Another's Burdens – Supporting Javier

Bearing One Another's Burdens – Supporting Javier


About 8 years ago, Javier was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This diagnosis changed his life in many ways, but it has never taken away his strength, determination, or positive spirit.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects movement and can impact many areas of daily life. Symptoms often develop gradually over time and vary from person to person.

Some of the daily challenges Javier faces include:

  1. Tremors: Shaking, often beginning in the hands or fingers
  2. Bradykinesia: Slowness of movement and difficulty with everyday tasks
  3. Muscle rigidity: Stiffness and discomfort in the arms, legs, and body
  4. Fatigue: Persistent tiredness that affects daily activities
  5. Balance problems: Difficulty maintaining posture and an increased risk of falls
  6. Changes in speech and facial expressions: Softer or slurred speech and reduced facial movement
  7. Sleep disturbances
  8. Mental health challenges: Including depression and anxiety
  9. And many other daily struggles that come with this disease

Despite all of these challenges, Javier continues to fight every single day. I can say this with confidence because I know Javier personally and have had the privilege of working with him. He is a hardworking, kind, and genuine person who refuses to let Parkinson’s define him or stand in the way of living his life.

Javier relies on daily medication to help manage his symptoms and get through each day. However, the effects of the medication typically last only 4–6 hours before the pain and difficulties return.

Recently, Javier received the incredible news that he may be eligible for a Neuralink clinical trial that could potentially improve his quality of life. If successful, this opportunity could be life-changing for Javier and his family.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to help support Javier with the expenses associated with this journey, including travel costs from North Carolina to California, medications, therapy, and helping provide stability for his beloved family while he is away from work.

We are asking our community to come together and help carry this burden with Javier. Any amount you are able to contribute is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. ❤️

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2


Llevando Juntos Nuestras Cargas – En Apoyo a Javier

Hace aproximadamente 8 años, Javier fue diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Parkinson. Este diagnóstico cambió su vida de muchas maneras, pero nunca ha podido quitarle su fortaleza, determinación ni su espíritu positivo.

La enfermedad de Parkinson es una condición neurológica progresiva que afecta el movimiento y puede impactar diferentes áreas de la vida diaria. Los síntomas suelen desarrollarse poco a poco con el tiempo y pueden variar de una persona a otra.

Algunos de los desafíos que Javier enfrenta diariamente incluyen:

  1. Temblores: Movimientos involuntarios, a menudo comenzando en las manos o los dedos
  2. Bradicinesia: Lentitud en los movimientos y dificultad para realizar tareas cotidianas
  3. Rigidez muscular: Rigidez y molestias en los brazos, piernas y otras partes del cuerpo
  4. Fatiga: Cansancio constante que afecta sus actividades diarias
  5. Problemas de equilibrio: Dificultad para mantener la postura y mayor riesgo de caídas
  6. Cambios en el habla y expresiones faciales: Voz más baja o entrecortada y menor movimiento facial
  7. Problemas de sueño
  8. Desafíos de salud mental: Como depresión y ansiedad
  9. Y muchos otros obstáculos que Javier enfrenta día tras día

A pesar de todos estos desafíos, Javier continúa luchando cada día. Puedo decir esto con toda seguridad porque conozco a Javier personalmente y he tenido el privilegio de trabajar con él. Es una persona trabajadora, amable y de gran corazón, que se niega a permitir que el Parkinson defina su vida o le impida seguir adelante.

Javier depende de medicamentos diarios para ayudar a controlar sus síntomas y poder enfrentar cada día. Sin embargo, el efecto de estos medicamentos normalmente dura solamente entre 4 y 6 horas, y después el dolor y las dificultades regresan.

Recientemente, Javier recibió la increíble noticia de que podría ser elegible para participar en un ensayo clínico de Neuralink que podría mejorar significativamente su calidad de vida. Si este tratamiento tiene éxito, podría representar un cambio enorme para Javier y su familia.

El propósito de esta recaudación de fondos es ayudar a Javier con los gastos relacionados con este proceso, incluyendo los costos de viaje desde Carolina del Norte hasta California, medicamentos, terapias y brindar estabilidad a su amada familia mientras él se encuentra fuera del trabajo.

Hoy le pedimos a nuestra comunidad que se una para ayudar a llevar esta carga junto a Javier. Cualquier cantidad que puedan aportar será profundamente agradecida y significará más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar.

Gracias por su generosidad, sus oraciones y su apoyo. ❤️

“Ayúdense unos a otros a llevar sus cargas, y así cumplirán la ley de Cristo.” — Gálatas 6:2


LETS ALL COME TOGETHER AND HELP JAVIER LIVE MANY MORE YEARS WITH HIS BELOVED FAMILY!


UNAMOS FUERZAS Y AYUDEMOS A JAVIER PARA QUE DISFRUTE MUCHAS AÑOS MAS CON SU QUEIRDA FAMILIA!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,900 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve