Bearing One Another's Burdens – Supporting Javier





About 8 years ago, Javier was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This diagnosis changed his life in many ways, but it has never taken away his strength, determination, or positive spirit.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition that affects movement and can impact many areas of daily life. Symptoms often develop gradually over time and vary from person to person.

Some of the daily challenges Javier faces include:

Tremors: Shaking, often beginning in the hands or fingers Bradykinesia: Slowness of movement and difficulty with everyday tasks Muscle rigidity: Stiffness and discomfort in the arms, legs, and body Fatigue: Persistent tiredness that affects daily activities Balance problems: Difficulty maintaining posture and an increased risk of falls Changes in speech and facial expressions: Softer or slurred speech and reduced facial movement Sleep disturbances Mental health challenges: Including depression and anxiety And many other daily struggles that come with this disease

Despite all of these challenges, Javier continues to fight every single day. I can say this with confidence because I know Javier personally and have had the privilege of working with him. He is a hardworking, kind, and genuine person who refuses to let Parkinson’s define him or stand in the way of living his life.

Javier relies on daily medication to help manage his symptoms and get through each day. However, the effects of the medication typically last only 4–6 hours before the pain and difficulties return.

Recently, Javier received the incredible news that he may be eligible for a Neuralink clinical trial that could potentially improve his quality of life. If successful, this opportunity could be life-changing for Javier and his family.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to help support Javier with the expenses associated with this journey, including travel costs from North Carolina to California, medications, therapy, and helping provide stability for his beloved family while he is away from work.

We are asking our community to come together and help carry this burden with Javier. Any amount you are able to contribute is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. ❤️

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





Llevando Juntos Nuestras Cargas – En Apoyo a Javier

Hace aproximadamente 8 años, Javier fue diagnosticado con la enfermedad de Parkinson. Este diagnóstico cambió su vida de muchas maneras, pero nunca ha podido quitarle su fortaleza, determinación ni su espíritu positivo.

La enfermedad de Parkinson es una condición neurológica progresiva que afecta el movimiento y puede impactar diferentes áreas de la vida diaria. Los síntomas suelen desarrollarse poco a poco con el tiempo y pueden variar de una persona a otra.

Algunos de los desafíos que Javier enfrenta diariamente incluyen:

Temblores: Movimientos involuntarios, a menudo comenzando en las manos o los dedos Bradicinesia: Lentitud en los movimientos y dificultad para realizar tareas cotidianas Rigidez muscular: Rigidez y molestias en los brazos, piernas y otras partes del cuerpo Fatiga: Cansancio constante que afecta sus actividades diarias Problemas de equilibrio: Dificultad para mantener la postura y mayor riesgo de caídas Cambios en el habla y expresiones faciales: Voz más baja o entrecortada y menor movimiento facial Problemas de sueño Desafíos de salud mental: Como depresión y ansiedad Y muchos otros obstáculos que Javier enfrenta día tras día

A pesar de todos estos desafíos, Javier continúa luchando cada día. Puedo decir esto con toda seguridad porque conozco a Javier personalmente y he tenido el privilegio de trabajar con él. Es una persona trabajadora, amable y de gran corazón, que se niega a permitir que el Parkinson defina su vida o le impida seguir adelante.

Javier depende de medicamentos diarios para ayudar a controlar sus síntomas y poder enfrentar cada día. Sin embargo, el efecto de estos medicamentos normalmente dura solamente entre 4 y 6 horas, y después el dolor y las dificultades regresan.

Recientemente, Javier recibió la increíble noticia de que podría ser elegible para participar en un ensayo clínico de Neuralink que podría mejorar significativamente su calidad de vida. Si este tratamiento tiene éxito, podría representar un cambio enorme para Javier y su familia.

El propósito de esta recaudación de fondos es ayudar a Javier con los gastos relacionados con este proceso, incluyendo los costos de viaje desde Carolina del Norte hasta California, medicamentos, terapias y brindar estabilidad a su amada familia mientras él se encuentra fuera del trabajo.

Hoy le pedimos a nuestra comunidad que se una para ayudar a llevar esta carga junto a Javier. Cualquier cantidad que puedan aportar será profundamente agradecida y significará más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar.

Gracias por su generosidad, sus oraciones y su apoyo. ❤️

“Ayúdense unos a otros a llevar sus cargas, y así cumplirán la ley de Cristo.” — Gálatas 6:2





LETS ALL COME TOGETHER AND HELP JAVIER LIVE MANY MORE YEARS WITH HIS BELOVED FAMILY!





UNAMOS FUERZAS Y AYUDEMOS A JAVIER PARA QUE DISFRUTE MUCHAS AÑOS MAS CON SU QUEIRDA FAMILIA!