Bear Hamrick Needs Our Help

Our beloved friend Bear Hamrick needs his community right now.

Bear was recently arrested in Austin and is facing serious legal charges, with the possibility of additional charges still pending. For those of us who know and love Bear—and for the countless people whose lives have been touched by his compassion, kindness, and healing presence—this is a moment to surround him with the same care he has offered so freely to others throughout his life.

Bear is in his 70s and has devoted many years to supporting others. His dear friend Natalie has already retained an experienced attorney at significant expense, and numerous friends have stepped forward to help with bail and other immediate needs. We are deeply grateful for that support, but we also know that the legal costs and related expenses ahead could be substantial.

We have also learned that Bear is currently unable to practice under his massage license, creating an additional financial hardship at an already extraordinarily difficult time.

We are asking Bear's community to help ease some of this burden. Funds raised will be used to assist with legal fees and other necessary expenses arising from this situation.

If Bear has touched your life, supported your healing, offered you kindness, or simply reminded you what unconditional love can look like in practice, we hope you will consider giving whatever feels possible. No contribution is too small.

And if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others who know and love Bear would mean so much.

Bear has spent a lifetime offering love, kindness, and care to others.

Now it is our turn to offer some of that love and care back to him.

With deep gratitude,

Friends of Bear



