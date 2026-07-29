Be There mission to Ethiopia

I am going to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to support the work of Be There Ministries. Be There Ministries works with the poorest and most needy in the city- orphans and single mothers. This mission trip is important for aiding the work of the mission on site, by providing additional hands-on workers. It is also important for us ordinary folks in the US to show our love and support for this ministry by going beyond prayer and financial support.