Be the Reason Someone Gets Treatment.

Help Me Fight for My Health and My Future

Life can change in an instant. What started as a normal day became the beginning of a difficult medical journey that I never expected to face.

I have recently been diagnosed with Ulcer, a condition that has significantly affected my health, daily life, and ability to work and support myself. Since receiving this diagnosis, I have undergone numerous tests, consultations, and treatments, all while trying to stay hopeful and strong.

The cost of the medical care I urgently need—including medication, therapy, etc.—is far beyond what I can afford. Despite exhausting my savings and seeking every available option, I still need help to cover the expenses required for treatment and recovery.

This fundraiser is not easy for me to create, but I am reaching out because I believe in the kindness and generosity of others. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward my medical treatment, medications, hospital bills, and related expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much.

Your support gives me more than financial assistance—it gives me hope, strength, and a chance to focus on healing rather than worrying about how to pay for lifesaving care.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your support, and for standing with me during one of the most challenging times of my life. Together, we can make recovery possible.

Please donate and share. Every contribution brings me one step closer to healing.