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Lonnie Joseph for Metro Council Victory Campaign

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byLonnie Joseph

Fundraiser funds will be received by Friends of Lonnie Joseph

Lonnie Joseph for Metro Council Victory Campaign

It is an incredible honor to be running for Metro Council in South Louisville’s District 21 — the community I’m proud to call home.


I was raised right here, and I know what makes our neighborhoods special: hardworking families, neighbors who look out for one another, and a community that wants to see Louisville move forward. But I also know we cannot ignore the challenges facing our district. We have more work to do.


Every day, I hear from residents who want the same things: safer streets for their families, stronger investment in our neighborhoods, better roads, improved drainage, and a local government that listens and delivers results.


That is why I’m running.


My commitment is simple: put District 21 families first, focus on the issues that impact our daily lives, and work every day to make our community a safer, stronger, and more vibrant place to live.


But we are entering the most critical stretch of this campaign, and we need your help.

Election Day is less than 90 days away, and we need to raise $10,000 to fund our final Get Out The Vote efforts. This includes voter outreach through mail, digital advertising, social media, and targeted text campaigns to make sure our message reaches every corner of District 21.


This is a grassroots campaign powered by people like you. Whether you can give $25, $50, $100, or more, every contribution makes a difference and brings us one step closer to victory.


Will you be one of the supporters who helps us cross the finish line?


Your donation is more than a contribution — it is an investment in the future of our neighborhoods. Together, we can bring the leadership, accountability, and action that District 21 deserves.


Thank you for believing in this campaign, standing with our community, and helping us finish strong.


— Lonnie Joseph


P.S. We’re using GiveSendGo because they keep fundraising simple and affordable by not charging platform fees beyond standard credit card processing costs. If you would rather support the campaign by check, CashApp, or Venmo, please reach out to me directly at 502-209-8859.

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