Be Part of Our Honduras Story Kira and Layla

When the door for this trip opened, my daughter Layla and I both felt the same pull: this is ours to say yes to. Will you help send us?

From June 15–20, 2026, we’re heading to Honduras with our team from Action Church, where we’ll be volunteering with Children’s Cup — a ministry that has served kids in Honduras since 2013, providing meals, care, and the love of Jesus. We need to raise $4,400 by May 31. 100% goes to the trip cost.

This is a really special yes for our family. Layla is 16, and getting to serve side by side, stretching our faith, meeting kids who will change our hearts — feels like a gift we don’t want to miss.

We could put it on a credit card, but we felt led to invite our people in instead. There’s something powerful about a community sending you. When you give, you’re sending your prayers and a piece of your heart with us to Honduras.

Two ways to be part of this:

Pray for us

Give what you can — $25, $50, $100, or whatever you feel led to give

We can’t wait to come home and tell you everything God did. Thank you for being part of this.

Love,

Kira &​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Layla