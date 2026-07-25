GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Be Part of A United Nation - until all have heard!

GoalR 35,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLauren Dreyer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Dreyer

Be Part of A United Nation - until all have heard!


"For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How, then, can they call on the One they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the One of whom they have not heard?" — Romans 10:13–14

Hello! We are Lauren and Tevin, a young Christian couple from Cape Town, South Africa, with a shared passion for loving Jesus, serving His people, and making Him known.

For the past several years, we have faithfully served in our local church, Kingdom Redemption Ministries, as youth leaders, mentoring and discipling young people, leading Bible studies, serving in worship, and reaching our community through evangelism and outreach. We believe that following Jesus isn't confined to a Sunday service—it's a lifestyle of serving others wherever He calls us.

This August, we have the incredible privilege of joining a missions team travelling to Rwanda for three weeks. Together with local churches, we will share the Gospel, encourage believers, minister to children and youth, support local communities, and build lasting relationships with churches already serving faithfully on the ground.

For Lauren, this mission is also deeply connected to her work in community development. She serves as a Training Facilitator at SEED, where she works in food security, youth development, regenerative agriculture, and environmental education. Seeing communities flourish both spiritually and practically has become a lifelong calling.

For Tevin, serving people with compassion, integrity, and faith has always been at the heart of who he is. Whether leading young people, encouraging others in their faith, or simply walking alongside those in need, his desire is to reflect the love of Christ in every interaction.

We come from a small church with a big heart for missions. While our church is passionate about sending missionaries, many of our members face the realities of unemployment and limited financial resources. Because of this, much of the financial responsibility rests on us as missionaries.

Rather than letting that discourage us, we've stepped out in faith.

We've spent months baking and selling homemade carrot loaves, planning food fundraisers, writing to churches and businesses, seeking sponsorships, and trusting God to provide each step of the way. Every donation, every prayer, every loaf sold, and every word of encouragement has reminded us that God's people accomplish great things together.

Today, we're inviting you to become part of this mission.

Your support will help cover our travel, accommodation, local transport, ministry resources, and other essential costs that will enable us to serve wholeheartedly in Rwanda and Uganda.

More than funding a trip, you are investing in lives. You are helping strengthen local churches, encourage young people, serve communities, and proclaim the hope of Jesus Christ across East Africa.

No gift is too small. Every contribution becomes part of a much bigger story—one of faith, partnership, and the Great Commission.

If you are unable to give financially, we would be honoured if you would pray for us. Please pray for safe travels, open hearts, wisdom, good health, meaningful partnerships, and that every person we meet would encounter the love of Christ.

Thank you for believing in us, praying with us, and becoming part of this journey.

Together, we can be part of a united nation—people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds united by one Gospel, one purpose, and one Saviour.

With love and gratitude,

Lauren & Tevin

"Until all have heard."

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve