Be Part of A United Nation - until all have heard!





"For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How, then, can they call on the One they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the One of whom they have not heard?" — Romans 10:13–14

Hello! We are Lauren and Tevin, a young Christian couple from Cape Town, South Africa, with a shared passion for loving Jesus, serving His people, and making Him known.

For the past several years, we have faithfully served in our local church, Kingdom Redemption Ministries, as youth leaders, mentoring and discipling young people, leading Bible studies, serving in worship, and reaching our community through evangelism and outreach. We believe that following Jesus isn't confined to a Sunday service—it's a lifestyle of serving others wherever He calls us.

This August, we have the incredible privilege of joining a missions team travelling to Rwanda for three weeks. Together with local churches, we will share the Gospel, encourage believers, minister to children and youth, support local communities, and build lasting relationships with churches already serving faithfully on the ground.

For Lauren, this mission is also deeply connected to her work in community development. She serves as a Training Facilitator at SEED, where she works in food security, youth development, regenerative agriculture, and environmental education. Seeing communities flourish both spiritually and practically has become a lifelong calling.

For Tevin, serving people with compassion, integrity, and faith has always been at the heart of who he is. Whether leading young people, encouraging others in their faith, or simply walking alongside those in need, his desire is to reflect the love of Christ in every interaction.

We come from a small church with a big heart for missions. While our church is passionate about sending missionaries, many of our members face the realities of unemployment and limited financial resources. Because of this, much of the financial responsibility rests on us as missionaries.

Rather than letting that discourage us, we've stepped out in faith.

We've spent months baking and selling homemade carrot loaves, planning food fundraisers, writing to churches and businesses, seeking sponsorships, and trusting God to provide each step of the way. Every donation, every prayer, every loaf sold, and every word of encouragement has reminded us that God's people accomplish great things together.

Today, we're inviting you to become part of this mission.

Your support will help cover our travel, accommodation, local transport, ministry resources, and other essential costs that will enable us to serve wholeheartedly in Rwanda and Uganda.

More than funding a trip, you are investing in lives. You are helping strengthen local churches, encourage young people, serve communities, and proclaim the hope of Jesus Christ across East Africa.

No gift is too small. Every contribution becomes part of a much bigger story—one of faith, partnership, and the Great Commission.

If you are unable to give financially, we would be honoured if you would pray for us. Please pray for safe travels, open hearts, wisdom, good health, meaningful partnerships, and that every person we meet would encounter the love of Christ.

Thank you for believing in us, praying with us, and becoming part of this journey.

Together, we can be part of a united nation—people from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds united by one Gospel, one purpose, and one Saviour.

With love and gratitude,

Lauren & Tevin

"Until all have heard."