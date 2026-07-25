BE-ONE Studio: Hope for Moms & Children in Hudson





For the past four years, since the pandemic, Call Her Mother has been walking alongside mothers, women, children, and families who need support, encouragement, and a place to feel seen.

Now we are taking the next step: opening BE-ONE Studio — a creative, welcoming space for mothers and children to enjoy, learn, grow, and belong.

BE-ONE Studio will be more than just a classroom or a studio. It will be a place where mothers can come together, build confidence, learn new skills, take care of their emotional well-being, and spend quality time in a peaceful, positive environment while their children are in school. It will also be a place where children and families can experience creativity, movement, learning, and connection.

Our dream is to offer programs such as English classes, computer classes, sewing, art workshops, music, financial advice, yoga, nutrition, and mental health support. We want this space to help mothers feel stronger, less alone, and more supported in their daily lives.

So many women give everything they have to their children and families, but they often forget to take care of themselves. BE-ONE Studio will be a place where mothers can breathe, create, learn, and be reminded that they matter too.

In the future, we also hope to distribute diapers and women’s essential items to families who need them. Our goal is to continue meeting real needs with love, dignity, and community.

We are asking for your support to help bring BE-ONE Studio to life. Your donation will help us create a safe, beautiful, and useful space where mothers and children can learn, heal, create, and grow together.

Every gift, big or small, helps us get one step closer to opening our doors.

Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us build a place of hope, creativity, and support for mothers and families.





BE-ONE Studio- 72 - 68 Street Suite B1, Guttenberg, NJ 07093