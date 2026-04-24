Be Her Anchor: $7,000 a Month to Transform a Life

A Safe Place for Healing, Hope, and Restoration

Anchor in Christ is a newly established nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources for vulnerable children, families in crisis, domestic violence survivors, human trafficking survivors, and children of abused families.

Our vision is to create a long term safe, faith-centered environment where people can find stability, healing, and hope for the future.





Today, we are raising $7,000 to help launch our first phase of operations. These funds will support:





✅ Safe housing and emergency assistance for families in crisis

✅ Counseling and mental health services

✅ Basic necessities including food, clothing, and hygiene supplies

✅ Program development for vulnerable and at-risk children

✅ Licensing, insurance, and operational startup expenses

✅ Community outreach and support services





Every donation, no matter the size, helps build a foundation for those who need it most.







