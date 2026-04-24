Be a part of Zola’s Cheer Journey

💚 💙✨ Our girl gets to wear the “V” this season! ✨💙💚





If you’ve watched Zola grow up, you know cheer is so much more than a sport for her.

To know Zola is to love her. She has the biggest heart, the sweetest spirit, and reminds us every day that strength isn’t measured by what you carry, but by how you choose to keep moving forward.

Despite living with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, EDS hypermobility, and being immunocompromised, Zola continues to chase her dreams with a smile that lights up every room. Through doctor’s appointments, injections, lab work, physical challenges, and days when her body doesn’t cooperate, she continues to show up with a grateful heart, incredible determination, and a resilience far beyond her years.

Cheer has given her confidence, lifelong friendships, and a place where she simply gets to be a kid doing what she loves. Watching her step onto the mat reminds us that courage doesn’t always look loud. Sometimes, it looks like a little girl who refuses to let life’s challenges keep her from chasing her dreams.

This season, she’s so excited to represent CheerVille, learn new skills, make unforgettable memories, and wear this beautiful new uniform with pride.

We’re participating in CheerVille’s Uniform Fundraiser, and we’d love for you to be part of her journey. You can sponsor a piece of her uniform, and 100% of your donation goes directly toward Zola’s cheer season.

Whether you choose a $25 sparkle, a sleeve, a bow, or even a larger piece of the uniform, every single donation makes a difference.

This season has already reminded us that life can feel heavy in ways others don’t always see. While we don’t always share every challenge we’re carrying, we can honestly say your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words could ever express. Helping make this season possible for Zola is more than sponsoring a uniform. It’s giving a little girl who has fought so hard another opportunity to shine, make memories, and continue doing what she loves most.

If you’d like to sponsor a piece of her uniform, simply choose one from the graphic below and send your donation directly to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in our sweet girl, cheering her on, praying for her, and reminding her that she has an incredible village standing behind her. We are forever grateful for every act of kindness, every prayer, and every bit of encouragement. 💙📣

“She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” 🤍 Proverbs 31:25

#TeamZola #CheerVille #VillainsDoItBetter #CheeringThroughChallenges #JIAWarrior #StrongerThanSheKnows #GratefulHeart



