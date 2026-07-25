Adam Skelly and Adamson Barbecue v The Great Lie

"When the truth offends, we lie and lie until we can no longer remember it is even there, but it is... still there. Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later that debt is paid."
– Valery Legasov, Chernobyl (2019): 'Open Wide, O Earth'
When someone wants to have their day in court, it's as much about principle as it is about telling their story and calling out the other side. This is a longstanding constitutional challenge that has always aimed to simply call out the government and mainstream narrative regarding COVID-19.
More than five years ago, on November 26th of 2020, 253 police officers with cavalry descended upon one of the three Adamson Barbecue smoked meat restaurants in Toronto. The owner, Adam Skelly, refused to bend the knee to government dictate. He defied the COVID lockdown order. And paid the price for it.
Adam was the very first business owner in North America who was arrested for daring to defy a public health order. He stood alone when hundreds of businesses- at the very least- should have stood with him. If you own a small business, or are employed by one, he stood for you. And if you wish you could do it all over again and stand right there with him, you can do it through this challenge.
Adam faces countless ticketing charges for refusing to close his business. He faces imprisonment for obstructing a peace officer, mischief for breaking into his own restaurant, and trespassing on his own property. He faces a $187,000 lawsuit from the City of Toronto for their calling the police, horses and reinforcements to shut him down. And they've gone after his father, too.
These are tactics of terror and tyranny. Even after specifically saying they would obstruct the operation of his establishment by constructing concrete blocks around it, they called in an entire legion of police anyway. Why? To strike fear and terror into the hearts of other business owners who agreed with Adam. That's you. And me.
Adam originally raised over $300,000 to withstand the crushing weight of government force, power, money and resources. This enormous power imbalance, combined with the unpreparedness, unexpected and unprecedented nature of said abuse of power, was enough to drain these funds and prevent this challenge from being heard.
But the fight goes on. Adam was not only run out of town, he was run out of the province. His business was bankrupted. He can save himself, but chooses to fight on for everyone else who cannot. He is down, but not out. This challenge will be heard and the government will not be able to snuff out the light of truth that it brings with it.
Why is this any different than any other legal challenge? And why should you support it?
Who are these experts?
If this challenge were to be abandoned, all of the evidence and previous cross-examination testimony would disappear into the night and not be permitted to be heard. Ever. The most comprehensive and valuable collection of expert evidence anywhere in Canada, North America, the continent, or anywhere else on earth, would cease to exist for the purposes of a COVID-related court challenge.
Don't let it happen.
After years of delays, hearing dates are scheduled and set in stone for February 25th, 26th and 27th of 2026. The government cannot touch the evidence and has done everything it could to prevent it from ever being heard.
Adam Skelly, in a sense, was the First Trucker™. He preceded the persecutions of Pastors Pawlowski and Coates. He preceded the persecution of Christopher Scott and the Whistle Stop Cafe. He preceded the persecution of the January 6 protestors. He preceded the horrible persecution of the Coutts Four. And, of course, he preceded the persecution of the Freedom Convoy protestors.
They all embarrassed and humiliated the government, and were made to pay for it. It was not the law. It was revenge. The treatment of Adam became a template of oppression, which would be used again and again, against an Enemies List of the government.
No more. The line must be drawn here. Back this challenge. It'll make you proud. It'll make change. And it'll make history.
Our goal is to have 5,000 people out of 15 million people in Ontario contribute $20 each to this challenge. That's less than 0.04% of the population and excludes any other donors. It's doable. It's possible. Let's make it happen!
Most sincerely and with many thanks,
Chris Weisdorf
Co-founder and director,
Concerned Constituents of Canada
A federally incorporated, non-for-profit corporation under the Canada Not-for-Profit Corporations Act.
For more information:
https://cccan.org/a-rare-but-substantial-update/
Druthers - January, 2023 (second last page)
E-mail: ccoc4freedom@protonmail.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byChris Weisdorf
Fundraiser funds will be received by Concerned Constituents of Canada
Fundraiser created byChris Weisdorf
Fundraiser funds will be received by Concerned Constituents of Canada
"When the truth offends, we lie and lie until we can no longer remember it is even there, but it is... still there. Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later that debt is paid."
– Valery Legasov, Chernobyl (2019): 'Open Wide, O Earth'
When someone wants to have their day in court, it's as much about principle as it is about telling their story and calling out the other side. This is a longstanding constitutional challenge that has always aimed to simply call out the government and mainstream narrative regarding COVID-19.
More than five years ago, on November 26th of 2020, 253 police officers with cavalry descended upon one of the three Adamson Barbecue smoked meat restaurants in Toronto. The owner, Adam Skelly, refused to bend the knee to government dictate. He defied the COVID lockdown order. And paid the price for it.
Adam was the very first business owner in North America who was arrested for daring to defy a public health order. He stood alone when hundreds of businesses- at the very least- should have stood with him. If you own a small business, or are employed by one, he stood for you. And if you wish you could do it all over again and stand right there with him, you can do it through this challenge.
Adam faces countless ticketing charges for refusing to close his business. He faces imprisonment for obstructing a peace officer, mischief for breaking into his own restaurant, and trespassing on his own property. He faces a $187,000 lawsuit from the City of Toronto for their calling the police, horses and reinforcements to shut him down. And they've gone after his father, too.
These are tactics of terror and tyranny. Even after specifically saying they would obstruct the operation of his establishment by constructing concrete blocks around it, they called in an entire legion of police anyway. Why? To strike fear and terror into the hearts of other business owners who agreed with Adam. That's you. And me.
Adam originally raised over $300,000 to withstand the crushing weight of government force, power, money and resources. This enormous power imbalance, combined with the unpreparedness, unexpected and unprecedented nature of said abuse of power, was enough to drain these funds and prevent this challenge from being heard.
But the fight goes on. Adam was not only run out of town, he was run out of the province. His business was bankrupted. He can save himself, but chooses to fight on for everyone else who cannot. He is down, but not out. This challenge will be heard and the government will not be able to snuff out the light of truth that it brings with it.
Why is this any different than any other legal challenge? And why should you support it?
Who are these experts?
If this challenge were to be abandoned, all of the evidence and previous cross-examination testimony would disappear into the night and not be permitted to be heard. Ever. The most comprehensive and valuable collection of expert evidence anywhere in Canada, North America, the continent, or anywhere else on earth, would cease to exist for the purposes of a COVID-related court challenge.
Don't let it happen.
After years of delays, hearing dates are scheduled and set in stone for February 25th, 26th and 27th of 2026. The government cannot touch the evidence and has done everything it could to prevent it from ever being heard.
Adam Skelly, in a sense, was the First Trucker™. He preceded the persecutions of Pastors Pawlowski and Coates. He preceded the persecution of Christopher Scott and the Whistle Stop Cafe. He preceded the persecution of the January 6 protestors. He preceded the horrible persecution of the Coutts Four. And, of course, he preceded the persecution of the Freedom Convoy protestors.
They all embarrassed and humiliated the government, and were made to pay for it. It was not the law. It was revenge. The treatment of Adam became a template of oppression, which would be used again and again, against an Enemies List of the government.
No more. The line must be drawn here. Back this challenge. It'll make you proud. It'll make change. And it'll make history.
Our goal is to have 5,000 people out of 15 million people in Ontario contribute $20 each to this challenge. That's less than 0.04% of the population and excludes any other donors. It's doable. It's possible. Let's make it happen!
Most sincerely and with many thanks,
Chris Weisdorf
Co-founder and director,
Concerned Constituents of Canada
A federally incorporated, non-for-profit corporation under the Canada Not-for-Profit Corporations Act.
For more information:
https://cccan.org/a-rare-but-substantial-update/
Druthers - January, 2023 (second last page)
E-mail: ccoc4freedom@protonmail.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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