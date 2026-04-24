Bbq business,homeless & just got out the hospital

Was in the hospital from July 20 until October 18, 2025 from an accident my family had in Alabama. I fell down and crushed my skull and had to have a major surgery on it. Being, that I lost my oldest sister, mother, father (which is my step-father that was a real man with us only and no children died) both of my grandparents in which my grandad was a minister and owner of his on paint and body shop for over 50 years. And also lost my baby sister of 30 years old while I was in the hospital from having a stroke. Being that my family whom which I love has nothing to do with me. Why? I don't know!!! I'm a 13 TIME NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AWARD WINNING BBQ MAN from Eufaula, Alabama has really done a great job. Being that I've cooked for T.I, GUCCI MAN AND SHAQ O'NEAL, AND MANY MORE CELEBRITIES HERE IN ATLANTA AND OTHER AREAS. I'M TRULY LIVING WELL... ONLY BY GOD!! IF THERE'S SOMEONE THAT WOULD AND CAN BLESS ME, I TRULY THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!! HAVE A GREAT DAY AND FOR YOU YOUNG ME OR OLDER ME "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY COMING THIS WEEKEND" OWE YEAH, WAR DARN EAGLE AS WELL!!!! #1AUBURNTIGERFAN