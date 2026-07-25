

THE BIG ASK.

Blessed By His Blood is funded through donations. Plain and simple. Without like-minded people coming together to resist the mainstream narrative, we have no co-operative. We are reaching out to you in a grass-root effort to first, ask you to support our current fundraiser and secondly, to help spread the word about our needs.





COMMUNICATIONS.

CANCELLED BEFORE WE GET STARTED?

Blessed By His Blood was declined access to communicate through a popular email platform. We will most likely be removed from most mainstream social media platforms as well. We understand that not all people want to hear us, but we also believe those who do, should be allowed the freedom to do so. Don't you?



WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

WEBSITE.



We have located a new email, Brevo, that aligns with the same idea, Americans should be able to freely communicate with each other.

DEVELOPMENT AND HOSTING.

We are working with an extremely talented group of creatives who align with our mission. They have worked countless hours, donated time, and have the ability to help us grow responsibly, keeping the integrity of BBHB and our member's privacy at the forefront of all applications.



WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

We are working on a “big picture” BBHB App development.



HOW WE CAN RESOLVE THIS ISSUE.

Raise $5000 to continue work on our website security, membership resources, and app development.

LEGALITIES.

DOTTING OUR “I'S” AND CROSSING OUR “T'S”.

Finding a lawyer that is a Patriot, a Christian, and who was willing to get involved with our project, was quite the endeavor, and we are ever so grateful for the one who has done work for us thus far. We need more "lawyer time" as we prepare to officially launch BBHB annual memberships If you know of a lawyer that would meets these requirements who would like donate (or discount) their services for the BBHB cause, please send them our way.

WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

We know that BBHB is in the crosshairs for suggesting that there is a need for clean blood.

Our membership application must be free of any questions that put our Co-op at risk.

Connecting members must be done in a safe and legal manner.

We will need someone to go to bat for us if we find ourselves in need.

HOW WE CAN RESOLVE THIS ISSUE.

Raise $4000 annually to keep an attorney working for our members.

ADMINISTRATION FEES.

THE HEARTBEAT THAT KEEPS THE DAY-TO-DAY GOING.

BBHB Co-op is a not-for-profit cooperative. Officers and Board Members are volunteering their time (and money) to ensure we are running on all cylinders. Like any co-op, we will rely on annual membership fees to cover these costs, once we are able to accept applications safely online.

WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

Monthly software fees.

Insurance.

Postage.

Business cards, mailers, banners.

Marketing Materials.

Event Sponsorship Opportunities.

HOW WE CAN RESOLVE THIS ISSUE.

Raise $8000 to manage the co-op as we grow.

MEMBER MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE.

THE COLLECTION, STORAGE, & PROTECTION OF CRITICAL DATA.

BBHB is partnering with a supplier of member management software to support the member application process, and to provide services for our growing population of members.

WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

Member Management software.

Secure payment processing supplier.

Software development and integration.

HOW WE CAN RESOLVE THIS ISSUE.

Raise $3000 to fund updates and expansion.

BE A PART OF ONE OF THE GREATEST MOVEMENTS THAT WE MAY EVER SEE.



Without the generosity of our sisters and brothers, our fight to connect each other when the time arises, will be that much harder.



At this time, we are calling on those who believe genetically unmodified blood is as important as the right to choose who to receive from blood from in our own times of need.



Every dollar raised will help us reach our goal.

