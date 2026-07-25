BBF Pay it Forward

The Good Human Lottery

Million Dollar Mission





Building Brighter Futures by making a difference One Human at a Time.





If you’re reading this, thank you.





Thank you for taking a moment to learn about a dream that has lived in my heart for longer than I can remember.





My name is Kaylin, and I am 36 years old. For years, I have carried a vision that I couldn’t shake. No matter where life took me, no matter what job I had, no matter what challenges I faced, there was always one thing that remained the same:





I wanted to make a difference.





Not just for a few people.





Not just for a season.





I wanted to create something that could continue growing long after I am gone.





I wanted to help change the world.





That statement may sound big. Some may even think it’s impossible. But I have never believed that changing the world starts with governments, celebrities, or billionaires.





I believe it starts with ordinary people choosing to care about one another.





One conversation.





One family.





One act of kindness.





One dream fulfilled.





One life changed.





And then another.





And another.





And another.





That is how movements are created.





That is how communities are strengthened.





That is how the world changes.





The Good Human Lottery was born from that belief.





This is not just a fundraiser.





This is not just a giveaway.





This is not just a dream.





It is a lifelong mission.





A movement built on kindness, generosity, hope, and the belief that good people deserve good things.





Every person I meet becomes part of this journey. Every milestone reached creates another opportunity to give back. Every success creates another opportunity to help someone else succeed.





I call it the Circle of Good.





As one life improves, it creates the ability to improve another.





As one family receives help, they inspire another family.





As one dream becomes reality, it gives someone else permission to believe their dream is possible too.





There is no finish line.





There is no limit.





There is no ceiling on the amount of good we can do together.





The purpose is endless.





The vision is endless.





The impact is endless.





I envision helping families take vacations they never thought they could afford.





Giving away vehicles to people who desperately need reliable transportation.





Helping families purchase homes.





Supporting teachers who spend their own money helping students.





Recognizing police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers, and community heroes who dedicate their lives to helping others.





Starting summer camps that inspire children to dream bigger.





Creating positive programs in schools that remind students they matter.





Helping aspiring entrepreneurs launch small businesses and create opportunities for their families.





Supporting single parents.





Helping children.





Helping grandparents.





Helping veterans.





Helping people who simply need someone to believe in them.





I want to create moments that people never forget.





Moments where someone realizes they are seen.





Moments where someone feels hope again.





Moments where a burden is lifted.





Moments where a dream that once felt impossible suddenly becomes real.





Most people spend their lives asking, “What can I get?”





I want this mission to ask a different question:





“What can we give?”





What can we do for someone else?





How many lives can we touch?





How many dreams can we help build?





How many people can we inspire to pay it forward?





Because kindness spreads.





Hope spreads.





Generosity spreads.





And when enough people come together with a common purpose, incredible things happen.





My goal isn’t simply to raise money.





My goal is to create a movement of good humans doing good things.





A movement where people realize that changing the world does not require extraordinary circumstances.





It simply requires ordinary people choosing to care.





I don’t know exactly where this journey will lead.





What I do know is that every great movement begins with a single step.





This is mine.





If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference…





If you’ve ever wanted to be part of something bigger than yourself…





If you’ve ever believed that kindness still matters…





Then welcome.





You are part of this story now.





Together we will build brighter futures.





Together we will create opportunities.





Together we will make dreams come true.





Together we will prove that one person can make a difference, and a community of good humans can change the world.





This is The Good Human Lottery.





This is Building Brighter Futures.





And this is only the beginning.



