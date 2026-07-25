Support The Baucham Family

Dear Friends,

On September 25, 2025, our dear brother Voddie Baucham was unexpectedly ushered into the presence of His precious Savior. He leaves behind him his wife, Bridget, nine children (seven of whom are still in their home), and three grandchildren.

Voddie touched millions of lives and countless people from around the world have asked how they may help. One immediate need is financial help for his family.

We are seeking to honor the life and ministry of Voddie by ensuring the ongoing care of Bridget and their children. To do this we need to raise money that will be set up in an appropriate financial instrument with oversight to provide for them in the years ahead.

Money that was previously given when Voddie nearly died from heart failure in 2021 was placed in a medical trust fund. Despite what you may have heard from critics and those who tried to cast aspersions on Voddie’s integrity, that fund was continued for that purpose until his death. The remaining amount will be placed in this new fund to provide for the family’s financial needs.

The goal of this fund is $2 million.

We invite you to prayerfully consider joining us in this work. And please continue to pray for the Baucham Family.