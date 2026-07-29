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Help thru the storm

Goal$229,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBarry Mitchell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Barry Mitchell

Help thru the storm

🌟💔 "Remembering Our Journey": A Heartfelt Call to Action in Times of Need 💔🌟

Today, I'm reminded of the love of God  

A few months ago, my wife faced a devastating shock—a medical issue that not only required extensive treatment but also led to her being let go from her job. The aftermath was like a storm; it swept away our stability and left us facing an uphill battle against financial ruin. My own employment has been cut back too, leaving me the sole provider for my family with reduced income.

The bills keep piling up—medical expenses we could never have anticipated, everyday living costs that now seem insurmountable. Our situation feels like a weight on our shoulders, one neither of us should carry alone. It’s in these dark moments that I remember how communities come together and make miracles happen through kindness and support.

That's why today, I turn to you—our friends, family, neighbors, and now new faces who believe in the power of human spirit. We need your help more than ever before. Your contributions could mean simple security of knowing rent is paid when bills seem too much to bear alone.

Your support isn’t just about money; it's about believing that every person has worth and dignity, including those who are struggling through no fault of their own. It's about acknowledging the hardships in life but choosing to rise above them together.

I invite you not only to donate—though your generosity would be deeply appreciated—but also to spread the word about our campaign. Share it with others who might feel compelled to help, use #RememberingOurJourney on social media so we can share updates and stories of hope along this journey. Let’s turn heartache into strength, despair into determination!

Every dollar counts in turning pain into progress for my wife and me as we navigate these challenging times together with resilience and unwavering faith in the goodness around us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—here's to hope, healing, and unity during trying times. 🌈💕 #Crowdfunding #MedicalFund

Update as 6/19/2026 the post op infection has now turned into a bone infection. We are absolutely in a desperate situation now. We are on the verge of losing our home , please help

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