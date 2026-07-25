Battered woman homeless camp

We are reaching out to the community asking for donations at Outta Cash Ranch we house battered woman who are struggling financially and living in a homeless camp in the Mojave desert battling extreme heat up to 110 degrees in summer and temperatures dropping down to 18 degrees in the weather, there’s very little shade and having access to water is extremely difficult. The nearest store is over 7 miles away through the dry desert the closest bus stop is 6 miles away. We are also reaching out for help for the pets. We are asking for help with money, clothes, food, better RV’s or unwanted motorhomes the ones they are living on in very poor condition no working a/c or heater, water pumps are not working for showers or sinks, or toilets, we need solar equipment or generators, water tanks, running vehicles to get food, water, or get to appointments, we also need help with fencing for dogs, and dog food. We are losing hope and running out of resources we pray for a miracle and blessings, I started the camp when I noticed the amount of women were homeless due to violence and had no were to turn for help I have saved 7 woman and there’s so many more out there that need help all donations will be put into giving these woman a little peace of mind so PLEASE just a few donations will go a long way the woman will be so grateful God Bless you