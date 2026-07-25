Bathroom Renovations to be Wheelchair Accessible

Four years ago God blessed us with our current building, located in the one of the biggest residential parts of Lackawanna, NY. The building was formerly a small American Legion Post, with the core part of the building dating back to the 1950s, and the bathrooms date back to the 1970s. Our building only has one men's bathroom and one women's bathroom, neither of which are presently wheelchair accessible.





We're on a mission to reach every man, woman, and child in Lackawanna with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We already have some people connected with our church who will be extremely blessed to have the bathroom project completed. We're doing all we can to prepare for growth in anticipation of God's move in our area and beyond. Your donations help make this vision become a reality!