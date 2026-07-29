Support Ben Stanley 's Basketball Evangelism

I’m asking for your support for Ben Stanley, who will soon join 1Died4All, the stateside and international basketball Ministry of Ronnie McAdoo and his wife Janet. I first met Ronnie "Mack" McAdoo and his wife Janet at Trinity Church, where Mack, a gifted preacher, is our Pastor of Evangelism. These are two extraordinary human beings. Both accomplished athletes, Mack was the most consistent and prolific scorer and rebounder in Old Dominion University basketball history. McAdoo completed his four-year career as ODU's third all-time scorer with 1,776 career points and fifth all-time rebounder with 953. Janet was a Parade All-American and one of the top basketball players in the country in 1980. Janet played for two years at ODU and later for California State before playing professionally in France, Japan, and Spain. Janet met Mack at ODU and convinced him to marry her when she beat him in a game of one-on-one.

At home in Norfolk in 2002, Mack was seeing so many kids that were being lost to the streets…gangs, drugs, dropping out of school…He began praying, asking God, “How can I reach these kids?!” The McAdoos began inviting neighborhood kids to shoot hoops in the backyard of their Norfolk, Virginia home. The group grew so large that it moved to Norfolk Christian School, where Sunday Night Basketball began meeting weekly. Since 2018, 1Died4All has conducted stateside and international camps, reaching kids who might never walk through the doors of a church but will attend a basketball camp where they will hear about the life transforming Gospel of Jesus Christ.1Died4All has impacted the lives of more than 12,000 campers and has seen over 3,000 personal professions of faith in Jesus Christ at 1Died4All camps. Make sure to watch the video in the header above.

Why We Need Your Help

1Died4All is expanding and Mack and Janet have recruited Ben Stanley, a former college basketball star who later played professionally in Europe. Ben will take the position of Director of Operations. I've met Ben, and he is an impressive and earnest young man. Here, in his own words, are the reasons Ben felt led to this ministry:

"For most of my life, basketball was everything.

My sense of worth rose and fell with every game, every shot, and every performance. I chased success on the court believing it would finally bring the peace, purpose, and fulfillment I was looking for. But it never lasted.

Behind the competition and achievements were constant anxiety, pressure, and the fear of failure. Without realizing it, I had made basketball an idol. Trying to fill a place in my heart that only God could fill.

In 2024, I signed my first professional basketball contract and had a successful season playing overseas. It was everything I had worked for. But during that same time, I had the opportunity to serve at 1Died4All basketball camps. Something powerful happened there. God was calling me to something greater than playing for my own success. Watching kids gather around a basketball court to hear about Jesus made me realize something deep in my heart.

Then, I tore my ACL. For the second time. What felt like a devastating setback became the moment God used to get my attention. I realized God was calling me to something greater than playing for my own success. He was calling me to use the game I love to share His message of hope.

Following that calling meant making one of the hardest decisions of my life. I chose to step away from a promising professional basketball career. With a wife and three young children, that decision wasn’t easy. There were real questions about provision, security, and the future. But we trust in God’s promise that He is our Provider.

Today, basketball is no longer my identity. It has become my mission field. Transforming lives, one camp at a time to the glory of God."

To fully step into this calling, we are asking for your help to raise $90,000 to support my first year of ministry as I serve as Director of Operations. This funding will cover:

Ministry salary for our family

International travel expenses

Lodging and transportation

Basketball camp operations and outreach

Equipment and ministry resources

Every gift directly supports the mission of bringing hope and the Gospel to children around the world.

Where We Are Going

This year, our team will host basketball camps in multiple countries, including:

Bahamas

Hampton, VA

Kenya

Mexico

Norfolk, VA

Poland

Suffolk, VA

Uganda

Virgnia Beach, VA

You Can Be Part of This Mission

When you give, you are not just supporting one person. You are helping reach children, families, and communities who may never otherwise hear the message of Jesus. Together, we can turn basketball courts into places where lives are transformed for eternity.

Our mission is simple but powerful:

Use the universal language of basketball to open doors to share the life-changing message of Jesus.

Through these camps, children will:

Learn basketball skills

Experience mentorship and encouragement

Hear the Gospel message

Discover their true identity and hope in Christ

Any donation, however small, will help. We are grateful for your support.



