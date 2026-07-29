Basic living expenses while awaiting SSDI approval

We need assistance with basic living expenses while awaiting Social Security Disability approval. Hi, my name is Mindy and my husband Keith is 52 years old and has been navigating life changing early onset dementia for the past two years. He was an IT professional and was forced to stop working a year ago. Financial demands while awaiting approval from Social Security Disability have been incredibly difficult. I have been disabled with Multiple Sclerosis since 2011 when I was forced to stop working in my career as a Photography Librarian. At this point all of our savings and financial resources have been depleted. My disability benefit alone is not nearly sufficient to get by financially. We have been awaiting Keith’s Social Security Disability approval for just over a year now and anticipate a decision within the next couple of months. We are reaching out to anyone who feels so moved as to make a donation to help up survive through this last stretch of waiting. It’s a long and arduous process but we are finally approaching the finish line! We ask that you consider a prayer for us during this time as well.





With Gratitude,

Mindy and Keith



