Iconoclast Eric Hunt's Activism

Iconoclast no-budget documentary director and researcher Eric Hunt provides an important public service primarily to protect naive children from harmful WW2 lies, perjury, and hoaxes spread by a certain cult.

Your donation goes to legal activism including lawsuits, IRL public activism, documentary creation, content creation, book creation, and important original research.

Eric Hunt

Director "Eye Heart Mengele, The Last Days of the Big Lie, The Majdanek Gas Chamber Myth"

EricSisu@proton.me