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Barrera Family Mission Trip to Tokyo

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$25 USD

Fundraiser created byAllison Barrera

Fundraiser funds will be received by Allison Barrera

Barrera Family Mission Trip to Tokyo

When Adam first told us he felt called to go on a missions trip to Tokyo, it stopped us in our tracks. As parents, there are moments when you realize God may be speaking something bigger into your child’s life, and we knew we wanted to help him take his first steps of faith.


For years, our family has served together in ministry. We have had the privilege of leading children’s camps, outreach events, and ministry experiences that have impacted thousands of kids. We’ve watched young people encounter Jesus, discover their purpose, and realize they can make a difference in the world.


This October, our entire family has the opportunity to partner with River Valley Church in Tokyo, Japan, where less than 1% of the population identifies as Christian. We will help plan and lead community events, serve local families, participate in prayer walks, and use our experience in children’s ministry to create opportunities for kids and families to experience the love of Jesus.


What makes this trip especially meaningful is that it’s not just another missions trip for us—it’s Adam’s first opportunity to practice saying “Yes!” to something he believes God is calling him to do. As a family, we want to show him what it looks like to say “yes” when God calls, to serve together, and to bring hope to people who may have never heard the Gospel.


Your prayers and support are helping make this life-changing opportunity possible. Thank you for investing in our family as we invest in the people of Tokyo. Together, we have the chance to make an eternal impact.


The cost of this trip is $3,600 per person.

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