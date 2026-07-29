Barr Family Defense Campaign

In 2018, Tim and Taunia purchased a small farm with the dream of building a goat dairy from the ground up. Anyone who has farmed knows this is no small undertaking — it takes years of planning, building infrastructure, navigating regulations, and investing everything you have into making the dream possible.

For years, Taunia worked tirelessly to turn that dream into reality. After Tim was diagnosed with a terminal brain disease in 2019 she continued on building the dream on her own. Early mornings, long days in all kinds of weather, managing the herd, caring for every animal, and building a compliant, thriving dairy — day after day, she poured her heart into this farm.

In 2024, after years of effort, she achieved a major milestone: a Grade A License. In August of 2024, she proudly sold her first tank of milk — a moment that represented years of sacrifice, perseverance, and dedication to her family, animals, and community.

Today, Taunia is facing an incredibly difficult situation. Criminal charges have recently been filed against her related to the goat dairy. Because the case is ongoing, we cannot discuss all details publicly.

What we can say is that defending against these charges requires experienced legal representation, expert witnesses, and a tremendous amount of resources, which her family cannot manage alone.

Anyone who has worked hard for a dream, taken care of animals, or built a life from the ground up knows how much dedication this requires. Now her family is fighting not just for Taunia's future, but for the truth to be heard and the life she worked so hard to build.

We are asking for support from friends, neighbors, and anyone who believes in family, hard work, and perseverance. Your donation will go directly toward legal defense costs so Taunia can have the opportunity to properly defend herself and ensure the full story is told.

Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign or keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers means the world to us.