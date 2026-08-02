Barn Bash Fundraiser 26

Hello everybody, pretty please could you read the message from matt below, we want to make the barn party as amazing as possible this year and we could really use your kind help!:





4 years ago, in the summer of 2022, my friends and I decided to host a small party at my farm, to celebrate the summer. Over the past four years, that small party grew into essentially a mini festival. We provided free drinks and food for all the wonderful partygoers, land to camp on, music to dance to and an increasing effort to provide various entertainment.





We are now setting up our 5th annual farm party with an estimated 200 guests attending, and we are planning to have an array of extra entertainment: from DJ sets, fire spinning, and flash mobs to tarot readings, henna and hay bale jumping, and of course, a surplus of booze (emphasis on the jelly shots).





We understand the importance of events like these being free for anyone to attend, and nothing brings us more joy than bringing people a huge party where all you need to do is to show up, but this will be the 5th and final Barn Bash - we are getting pretty ambitious this time, and we could really use your help.





Just a couple of pounds contribution would make a huge difference in how much we can offer our wonderful partygoers, so please donate to us and we promise we will make it worth it.







