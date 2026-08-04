Barlig Hope Village

A Christ-Centered Community for Families Without a Home

"A place to live. A place to grow. A place to belong."





Imagine never having a place to truly call home. For many families living in the cities of the Philippines, this is their reality. They have worked hard for years, yet they continue to rent, moving from one place to another without the security of owning even a small piece of land. Many parents worry about how they will provide for their children while the cost of living continues to rise. We believe every family deserves more than survival. We believe every family deserves hope.





Our Vision The Barlig Hope Village is a long-term mission to establish a Christ-centered community in Barlig, Mountain Province, Philippines, where 20 families can build permanent homes, grow their own food, and live together in a supportive community rooted in faith, dignity, and hope.

Instead of remaining trapped in the cycle of renting, these families will have the opportunity to begin a new chapter—living on land that can provide both shelter and a sustainable source of food through farming. Our dream is to create a community where children grow up in safety, parents have meaningful work cultivating the land, neighbors care for one another, and Christ remains at the center of everything.





Why Barlig? Land in many cities has become far too expensive for struggling families. In Barlig, however, land remains affordable, the environment is peaceful, and the fertile soil is well suited for growing fruits, vegetables, and other crops. This location gives families the opportunity not only to own a home but also to become more self-sufficient by producing food for their own households.





Our First Goal Our immediate goal is to raise US$25,000. The first priority is purchasing one hectare of land, valued at approximately US$8,171.07.

The remaining funds will help begin transforming the property into a future village by supporting:

Legal documentation and transfer of ownership.

Land preparation and community planning.

Basic access and infrastructure.

Fruit trees and vegetable gardens.

Initial community facilities.

The future construction of a simple church that will serve as the heart of the village.





More Than Houses Our goal is not simply to build homes. Our goal is to build lives. A community where: Families own a place they can finally call home. Children grow up in a safe and healthy environment. Families grow their own food. Neighbors help one another. Faith is nurtured through a local church. Hope is passed on to the next generation.





Our Commitment

We are committed to transparency and accountability. Throughout the project, we will provide updates, photographs, financial progress, and stories showing how every donation is making a difference. Whether your gift is US$10 or US$1,000, you become part of something that can transform generations. Together, we can replace uncertainty with stability. Together, we can replace poverty with opportunity.

Together, we can build Barlig Hope Village, a place where faith, family, and hope can flourish for generations to come.





"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain." — Psalm 127:1