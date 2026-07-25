GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Barasa Enterprises Bulk Foods Business in Kenya

Goal$7,500 CAD
Raised$600 CAD

Fundraiser created byTim Moores

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tim Moores

Barasa Enterprises Bulk Foods Business in Kenya

In May of 2024 I came in contact with Elton Barasa, a Brother in Kenya who is a student of Bill Furioso’s teaching course distributed to students in Africa via WhatsAp.


Please WATCH THIS VIDEO, then carefully and prayerfully consider giving/lending to this project, which, if successful, will greatly impact many families, schools and an entire community.


In getting to know Elton, it became apparent that he and his small family were facing some financial hardships as a result of drastically increasing inflation and political unrest going on in Kenya, and in the small community that they reside. On top of that one of his 3 daughters had to be hospitalized with a bout of diarrhea and bad nose bleed. After some discussion with him to verify the veracity of his immediate need/s, I sent some financial assistance to get his family through a difficult time. 


I have had a number of great phone conversations with Elton, getting to know him better and sharing with this humble Christian leader of a small congregation in his community. We talked about the principles of stewardship and community/team development and made it abundantly clear to him that the only financial assistance that potentially would be sent would be “a hand UP, and NOT a hand OUT, and that we could possibly empower him in the building of a business. Together we explored what such a business might look like. He said that there is a need for raw, bulk ingredients to 15 middle schools in their couinty of Kakagega that all (schools) supply lunches to their students.


We also encouraged him to bring others from his immediate community into this project and set up accountability among his friends and fellowship. We had a conference call with 5 or 6 of these Brothers & Sisters who are taking roles on his board of advisors. We also had a conversation with the secretary of the largest of these 15 schools who is directly responsible for purchasing the food ingredients for their lunch program, confirming the legitimacy of the need being met by Barasa Enterprises.


So, we have determined that if Elton is able to purchase the first bulk orders of 5 basic raw, bulk ingredients (rice, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and spaghetti), as well as some other various expenses, for an initial investment of $1300 USD ($1800 CAD), that he will be able to get started with his food supply store and be profitable within the first month or two.


The initial agreements with the two schools didn’t pan out because we could not raise enough to “balance” off the schools budgets (according to their demand for equal capital upfront) and so the money we did raise established a store front on the street, along with a security watchman. They prospered, doing very well and were growing until last fall Elton was brutally attacked and robbed of over $3000 USD which he had just received from successfully fulfilling a school’s raw food goods order. 

Barasa Enterprises has been struggling to stay viable ever since this terrible setback. They have been unable to renew the store business licence OR pay the Watchman’s salary. Just this week the Watchman has charged Elton under Kenyan labor law and he may be taken to court.

This Give-Send-Go project is to raise enough funds to get Barasa Enterprises back on track and free from any obligations, free to grow and provide food goods to their community and local school lunch programs.  Barasa Enterprises is a team of hard-working and integral believers who want to impact the lives of the less fortunate.


Please consider giving to this entrepreneurial endeavor in Kakamega County, Kenya, and assist us in getting Barasa Enterprises up and running again to bring much needed uplift to these families and their community.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve