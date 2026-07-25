Barasa Enterprises Bulk Foods Business in Kenya

In May of 2024 I came in contact with Elton Barasa, a Brother in Kenya who is a student of Bill Furioso’s teaching course distributed to students in Africa via WhatsAp.





Please WATCH THIS VIDEO, then carefully and prayerfully consider giving/lending to this project, which, if successful, will greatly impact many families, schools and an entire community.





In getting to know Elton, it became apparent that he and his small family were facing some financial hardships as a result of drastically increasing inflation and political unrest going on in Kenya, and in the small community that they reside. On top of that one of his 3 daughters had to be hospitalized with a bout of diarrhea and bad nose bleed. After some discussion with him to verify the veracity of his immediate need/s, I sent some financial assistance to get his family through a difficult time.





I have had a number of great phone conversations with Elton, getting to know him better and sharing with this humble Christian leader of a small congregation in his community. We talked about the principles of stewardship and community/team development and made it abundantly clear to him that the only financial assistance that potentially would be sent would be “a hand UP, and NOT a hand OUT, and that we could possibly empower him in the building of a business. Together we explored what such a business might look like. He said that there is a need for raw, bulk ingredients to 15 middle schools in their couinty of Kakagega that all (schools) supply lunches to their students.





We also encouraged him to bring others from his immediate community into this project and set up accountability among his friends and fellowship. We had a conference call with 5 or 6 of these Brothers & Sisters who are taking roles on his board of advisors. We also had a conversation with the secretary of the largest of these 15 schools who is directly responsible for purchasing the food ingredients for their lunch program, confirming the legitimacy of the need being met by Barasa Enterprises.





So, we have determined that if Elton is able to purchase the first bulk orders of 5 basic raw, bulk ingredients (rice, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and spaghetti), as well as some other various expenses, for an initial investment of $1300 USD ($1800 CAD), that he will be able to get started with his food supply store and be profitable within the first month or two.





The initial agreements with the two schools didn’t pan out because we could not raise enough to “balance” off the schools budgets (according to their demand for equal capital upfront) and so the money we did raise established a store front on the street, along with a security watchman. They prospered, doing very well and were growing until last fall Elton was brutally attacked and robbed of over $3000 USD which he had just received from successfully fulfilling a school’s raw food goods order.

Barasa Enterprises has been struggling to stay viable ever since this terrible setback. They have been unable to renew the store business licence OR pay the Watchman’s salary. Just this week the Watchman has charged Elton under Kenyan labor law and he may be taken to court.

This Give-Send-Go project is to raise enough funds to get Barasa Enterprises back on track and free from any obligations, free to grow and provide food goods to their community and local school lunch programs. Barasa Enterprises is a team of hard-working and integral believers who want to impact the lives of the less fortunate.





Please consider giving to this entrepreneurial endeavor in Kakamega County, Kenya, and assist us in getting Barasa Enterprises up and running again to bring much needed uplift to these families and their community.



