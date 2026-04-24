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Bara House, faith based online classes

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrett Noble

Bara House, faith based online classes

Help Launch Bara House

Bara House is being built to give families a safer, faith-based option for online learning.

Many parents are looking for educational opportunities that are flexible, engaging, and aligned with their values. At the same time, many gifted teachers, homeschool parents, ministry leaders, and subject-matter experts have something meaningful to offer, but do not have an easy way to reach families in a trusted online setting.

That is why we are launching Bara House.

What Is Bara House?

Bara House is an online class marketplace designed for families who want high-quality live classes taught in a safe, encouraging, faith-friendly environment.

Our goal is to offer classes in areas like:

  1. Bible
  2. History
  3. Science
  4. Writing
  5. Art
  6. Music
  7. Life skills
  8. Enrichment
  9. And more

We want Bara House to be family-centered, age-appropriate, and rooted in Christian values.

Why We Are Building It

This is not just about building another online class website.

It is about creating a place where families can discover meaningful learning opportunities without constantly worrying whether the environment, content, or community will conflict with the values they are trying to build at home.

Bara House is for parents who want more options.

It is for students who learn best through curiosity, creativity, and live interaction.

It is for teachers who want to use their gifts to serve families.

And it is for families who believe education should form the whole child, not just fill a schedule.

How We Are Starting

We are starting lean and practical.

The first version of Bara House is already being built using a simple, scalable technology stack, automation, and a teacher application process designed to keep costs low while still prioritizing safety and quality.

Instead of building a large, expensive platform before proving demand, we are launching an MVP that allows us to begin serving families, test real classes, and grow responsibly.

What Your Support Will Help Fund

Funds raised will help cover the launch costs needed to bring Bara House to families, including:

  1. Legal and compliance review
  2. Insurance and business setup costs
  3. Background checks and identity verification for teachers
  4. Website, platform, and automation tools
  5. Teacher recruitment
  6. Parent outreach and launch marketing
  7. Initial operating costs as we begin offering classes

Our First Goal

Our first fundraising goal is $35,000.

This would give Bara House the practical runway needed to launch, recruit founding teachers, begin reaching families, and create the safety and administrative foundation needed for the platform.

If we are able to raise beyond that, every additional dollar will help us grow faster by onboarding more teachers, expanding class options, subsidizing more safety checks, improving the platform, and reaching more families who are looking for a trustworthy Christian-friendly education option.

How You Can Help

We would be grateful for your support in any of the following ways:

  1. Make a donation
  2. Pray for the launch of Bara House
  3. Share this campaign with families, churches, homeschool groups, and teachers
  4. Encourage someone who may want to teach or support the mission

Thank you for helping us build Bara House from the ground up.

www.bara-house.com

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