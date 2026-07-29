Banner to raise awareness

We intend to use the funds raised to design, print, and distribute banners, signs, posters, and other educational materials to raise public awareness about the use of capital punishment and executions occurring around the world. These materials will be used at peaceful public gatherings, community events, and awareness campaigns to encourage informed discussion about human rights, the value of human life, and the importance of protecting fundamental freedoms.

Donations will help cover the costs of graphic design, professional printing, banners, placards, informational flyers, transportation of materials, and other campaign-related expenses. Our goal is to educate the public, amplify the voices of affected communities, and promote greater awareness through lawful, peaceful advocacy.



