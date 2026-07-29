Bank debt payment

I have a bank debt of $75,000 from a mortgage loan, of which I have already paid 10 years, a large portion of which went to interest. I have another 10 years remaining, for a total of approximately $50,000, as the exchange rate is not stable enough for an exact calculation. In May 2026, I lost my job due to government economic cuts in my country, as well as social problems, terrorism (roadblocks prevent travel within the country), and political instability in Bolivia. Many businesses closed, reducing job opportunities. Therefore, I am resorting to this means to pay my mortgage, as my wife and three children live in this house, which I bought with the mortgage. One of my children is in college, and I must also pay his tuition. Another has his own family and invests his income in his son. My third daughter works and helps us in any way she can during this crisis in my country. Of course, I will eventually find work, but for now, I have this emergency.