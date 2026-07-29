Bandits surgery money

Bandit is a 4yr old dog he loves people and very active. Sadly when he was younger and still growing he was kept in a cage that wasn’t suitable for his size and could only go out for about 2hrs a day so the lack of being active he doesn’t have enough muscle to help with his joints. So going from being almost constantly caged to being able to run around he ripped his version of our acl. The surgery is between 3-7k