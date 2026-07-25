BAN-ISLAM-NOW PROJECT

Hello: My name is Jeff Criswell and I'm raising funds to BAN-ISLAM-NOW in the U.S. Our immediate project is a website / video to explain the dire threat that Islam poses to our country, and gather one million signatures on a digital petition calling on D.C. to entirely BAN the practice of Islam in the U.S. Above and beyond this project, donations will fund this initiative for the long-term. Has God called you, "for such a time as this?" THANK YOU for your participation in this crucial initiative. Together, we're going to WIN THIS WAR.