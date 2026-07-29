My father took out a loan on our family house 10yrs ago. My mother being a woman that goes with what her husband says signed for the loan and paid on it every month with the intent of it being paid. Last month she get the bill just like any other month but this month the amount was 90000 instead of 517.00 that she has been paying for the past ten years. Here having to deal with this is new since my father passed last September. Turns out the loan was a ballon loan and at the end of term all is due. So this is why I am starting this because I don't know anyone that has 90000 dollars sitting around.