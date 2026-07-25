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Ball For The Cause

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChinessia Lee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chinessia Lee

Ball For The Cause

Ball for the Cause, led by Chinessia Lee, is a heartfelt initiative dedicated to uplifting our community. Having grown up facing struggles and spending over 15 years coaching local youth, Chinessia has witnessed firsthand how many families face challenges with basic day-to-day needs and back-to-school expenses. Through sports, she has seen the power of bringing people together and inspiring hope, which is the driving force behind this fundraiser. 


This platform is designed to unite our community in support of those who need it most. With your help, Ball for the Cause will provide non-perishable food items, clothing, shoes, and monetary assistance to families facing hardship. We are also committed to ensuring every child is prepared for the upcoming school year by supplying essential items for our back-to-school program. No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from or how they will afford school supplies for their children. 


Your support means everything. By contributing to Ball for the Cause, you are helping us bring hope and practical help to our neighbors. Please join us in making a difference for those who are a little less fortunate. Together, we can create a stronger, more caring community.

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