The Baldwin Family has hit a hard time due to illnesses resulting in Amanda’s disability and the sudden loss of Joey’s job last year. Their family has been using savings and all means possible to make do till Joey is able to find a new job. Thus far the family has had no luck in their situations improvement. With the loss of income the family has lost insurance. Amanda has been without her specialists, medications, and other medical necessities needed to help her track her diabetes and mineral balances. The children were approved for medical through the state, thankfully.





The family has run through their savings and currently does not know how they are going to keep a roof over their heads and bills paid in the coming months. Any help is gratefully appreciated.