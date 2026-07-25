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Baja Mexico House Build Trip - October 2026

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$800 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Curtis

Baja Mexico House Build Trip - October 2026

October 23rd-26th (Friday-Monday) - House build for a much needing family!

We'll be going to Maneadero, Mexico, which is just south of Ensenada to build a house from the ground up for family in need of shelter.


Baja Bound Ministries (https://bajabound.org/) is hosting our build and providing our lodging and meals. I have been on 7 Baja Bound builds and they are an incredible way to have a real impact and help bring human beings out of poverty.

If you would like to JOIN us to change a families' life:

  1. The suggested minimum donation per adult participant is $400. For youth or young adults, the suggested minimum donation is $200. This amount will cover 3 nights food and lodging for the participant at the Baja Bound beachfront site. If you are unable to donate this amount but still want to join, contact me and we will make sure you can go.
  2. The total cost for the house is $10,000, so any additional donations are appreciated. Encourage friends and family members to make a donation to sponsor you for this build (just share this page with them or on social media)
  3. Participants will need to find their own transportation down to San Diego and be there by no later than 2pm on October 23rd. Some participants may choose to drive down and car pool others across the border. We will rent vans to get everybody a ride. The drive is about 2.5 hours from San Diego. It is safe, on paved, mostly toll roads.
  4. We will drive across the border and plan to arrive at the Baja Bound lodging in the evening of Friday, October 23rd. We will build the house on Saturday and Sunday. We will dedicate the house on the morning of Monday, October 26th and then drive back to San Diego. Any return flights out of San Diego should be scheduled to depart after 6pm on Monday, October 26th so you have plenty of time to get there hours before your flight.
  5. Everyone will have an opportunity to build/paint the home as well as visit a local orphanage.
  6. There is NO experience necessary, NO Spanish speaking needed, and NO construction experience necessary.
  7. I will do coordination among participants via a Whatsapp group chat. If you want to join this build, submit your information via this form: https://forms.gle/rZPUXkxS8w1DHafX8 and I will add you to the group.


If you would like to DONATE to this project all funds funnel to BajaBound and will be spent towards:

  1. An experienced staff that provides logistics, set-up, guidance and interpreters.
  2. Construction materials, equipment, and every other needed element to build a 16 X 20 insulated home on a concrete slab with electrical wiring (Utilities permitting).
  3. Service programs and outreach in the community and local orphanage.


Thanks in advance for any donations you are able to make!

Jim Curtis


"I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something." -Helen Keller


THANK YOU for choosing to do something! In cases like these, that "something" means EVERYTHING.



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