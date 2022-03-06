Bailey Family Support

Hello, my name is Devin. I also go by my middle name Micah. I was recently laid off from work shortly. After that my wife was in a car accident. We have fallen behind on our car payment and bills. Been proactively looking for employment but trying to get some control over my MS diagnosis and the current job market has made it feel impossible. Our jeep is in the shop and don’t know if we’re going to get our car back. Anything helps. I just want to be able to pay our bill and get groceries for our children. Thank you and God bless.