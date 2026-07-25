Bailey Family Medical Support

Support the Bailey Family After the Tragic Events of June 12, 2026





Isaac Update





Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Isaac and the Bailey family.





Isaac is home and participating in pt regularly. Right now, Isaac is having a very difficult time. He is not comfortable being without Roxana, so she is staying by his side. His brother has not been able to be with him yet, which has made this season even harder. Staying on top of the physical pain is also a challenge.





Recovery isn’t always measured by what we see on the outside. Healing from severe trauma is a long journey that includes both physical and emotional battles.





Please continue praying specifically for:

🙏 Better pain control

🙏 Peace and relief from anxiety

🙏 Emotional healing from the trauma

🙏 Strength and endurance for Roxana as she faithfully remains by his side

🙏 Wisdom for his medical team and therapists





Your prayers, encouragement, and support continue to mean more to this family than words can express. Thank you for walking alongside them through this journey. ❤️









https://www.newswest9.com/article/news/local/midland-mass-shooting-suspect-speaks-about-painful-recovery-and-getting-fired-from-job/513-f80aca17-d8d0-4fee-8462-ac13c82e6db0









A Family Facing the Unimaginable

On June 12, 2026, the Bailey family experienced a life-altering tragedy that has forever changed their lives. In the days since, Isaac has undergone multiple surgeries and continues to face a long and difficult road to recovery. While we are grateful for the medical teams working tirelessly to care for him, the challenges ahead are significant.

The Bailey family is now navigating overwhelming emotional, physical, and financial burdens while caring for their five children and supporting Isaac through ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Why We Are Raising Funds

Heritage Care Advocates is organizing this fundraiser to help ease the financial strain on the Bailey family during this difficult season. The expenses associated with this tragedy will continue long after the immediate medical crisis has passed.

Funds raised will help support:

Ongoing medical expenses and future surgeries Hospital stays, medications, and rehabilitation services Physical therapy and recovery-related care Family counseling and trauma support Loss of income and reduced work capacity Travel and lodging expenses related to treatment Household expenses and childcare needs Home maintenance and daily living costs while the family focuses on healing

A Long Road Ahead

Recovery from catastrophic injuries is rarely measured in days or weeks. The Bailey family faces months—and potentially years—of medical care, rehabilitation, and adjustment to a new reality. The physical limitations and emotional challenges resulting from this tragedy will continue to impact every member of the family.

Your support will help provide stability and hope as they navigate this difficult journey together.

How You Can Help

No gift is too small. Every donation helps relieve financial pressure and allows the Bailey family to focus on healing.

If you are unable to give financially, please consider supporting the family through:

Prayer Sharing this fundraiser Providing meals Assisting with childcare Helping with home maintenance and household needs Offering encouragement and support

A Community United

The Permian Basin and communities across our nation have long been known for their generosity, compassion, and willingness to come together during times of crisis. Today, we ask you to stand with the Bailey family as they face one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

Thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and your support. Together, we can help carry this family through the challenges ahead and remind them that they are not walking this road alone.

Organized by Heritage Care Advocates on behalf of the Bailey family.

























ORIGINAL MESSAGE

Request for Prayer and Support for the Bailey Family





Please join us in praying for the Bailey family during this incredibly difficult time.





On June 12, 2026, Mrs Bailey’s husband and the father of their family was critically injured during the shooting in Midland. As of this afternoon, he has completed emergency surgery and is currently in the ICU. He remains sedated and on life support, but doctors report that he is critically stable.





His injuries are extensive, including trauma to his liver and spleen, a shattered elbow, and significant abdominal injuries. Additional surgeries are planned for tomorrow, and his medical team will continue to closely monitor his condition and determine the next steps in his treatment and recovery.





During this challenging time, the Heritage Care Advocates staff and family are surrounding Roxana and her loved ones with prayers, encouragement, and support. We ask that you lift the Bailey family in prayer—for healing, strength, comfort, wisdom for the medical team, and peace for all who love and care for them.





Heritage Care Advocates is also establishing a support system to assist the family as they begin what will likely be a long road to recovery. Information will be shared soon regarding ways that those who wish to help can provide support and assistance.





Thank you for keeping the Bailey family in your thoughts and prayers.







