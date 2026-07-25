Bail my car out of the tow yard

Ive been protesting at Delaney hall for well over a month now and I had a very ridiculous encounter with Newark police department. I was pulled out of my car because I didn't want to show my id unless it was to a supervisor. I was being harassed in a parking lot by cops all night and when I decided to say something back to them I was met with extremely unprofessional aggressive behavior by the njpd. My car was towed and I was given 12 different tickets that I at this moment in time cannot pay for. I have enough money to get my car back myself but it has been in the tow yard for about week and a half and It will deplete all of my current funds If anybody can help me during this difficult time I would very much appreciate any form of contribution in my time of need. The reason it is taking so long to get my car is because during my altercations at Delaney I lost my actual phone that connects me to all my bank accounts and my wallet is still in the car with my only photo id which is my veterans id card. And unfortunately due to these circumstances I cannot retrieve any property from my car because I only have a temporary I.d with no picture. But come Monday the 7th I will be retrieving my vehicle with help from some other kind hearted protestors. Thank you for taking the time to read this message and I hope that you receive kindness in abundance in return for respectful and graceful contribution no matter the amount. I will donate any leftover funds back to Bronx jail support after I retrieve my vehicle. Thank you for your kindness, stay blessed.