Bail from jail, Need your help! 💖❤️

Hello friends & family of Dedra Hatcher. I started this GiveSendGo to bail my sister out of Jail. She needs the support of her friends! The bail is 10,000. I know that sounds impossible to raise, but its not. Out of dedra's 3.3k followers and friends, if only 100 kind generous friends donated $100 a piece. She could make bail. She needs a chance to recover, rebuild her life! She feels alone and lost in that place! She does not belong there! She was found guilty of sales of drugs. It was a mistake she regrets & needs a chance to find redemption, salvation and rehabilitation! She cannot do it in a unkind place like jail. I'm sure she just wants her life back, to repair her mind , sanity & life. It can only happen with everyone's help! Please lets see how many of her friends care about her! Please Give. Anything extra will help her repair any lost finances! Thank so much for your caring and support ❤️