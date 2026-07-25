Bad Times.

Hello, I am a 50-year-old unemployed husband and father of four. My wife cannot get a job because our youngest daughter is non-verbal autistic and she needs 24 hour supervision. I have been trying for over a year and a half to get a job, but I've only received one interview. I have a Master's in English and I have had a job as an English instructor, but those positions for which I am qualified are not returning my correspondence.

I am experiencing a variety of health problems, a lot of which I can attribute to my weighing roughly twice what I should. My back has a few areas where I have groups of blown disks. I have a doctor who wants to do back surgery but I have to lose weight, which I cannot seem to do, and I am trying very hard. This prevents me from getting most jobs as I cannot stand or sit for long periods of time without having to switch it up. I also have diverticulosis, and I suspect IBS, which hasn't helped.

We have fallen way behind on a lot of bills as a result and I don't know what to do anymore. We just had a vehicle repoed and the vehicles we manage to have now need repairs.

With any money we receive, I will pay off bills and hopefully stay ahead. If we were to receive extra, I'd like to fund a few things. I'd like to move to a bigger apartment or something because my dad might need to come live with us, and he is in his 70's. I would like to fund a move to a bigger city where there would be more opportunities for a business that sells hot sauce, which I am good at making, and getting some equipment to make it myself would be helpful. I'd also like to either get the weight loss drug GLP-1 or bariatric surgery, so my life can change for the better.

Thank you for your time, and God bless.