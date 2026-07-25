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Back Up Mac

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$6,315 USD

Fundraiser created byMac Marquette

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mac Marquette

Back Up Mac

On the evening of September 28th, 2023, Mac began getting ready to start his shift like he would any other night. As Mac started his shift he began answering calls and serving the citizens of Decatur. As the night went on it was just like any other night. In the early morning hours of September 29th, 2023, a call came over the radio that would change Mac’s life forever.

Mac was dispatched as backup to assist another officer. This officer had been dispatched to a call for service where it was reported that a man had threatened a tow truck driver with a firearm. The primary officer was asked by the tow truck driver if officers would go back over to the residence where the first altercation took place in order to keep the peace and stand by for the tow drivers safety. Using sound officer tactics and placing themselves in places of tactical cover they stood by keeping the peace as the tow truck driver attempted to repossess a vehicle. As this happened an individual armed with a gun equipped with a tactical light emerged from the home and walked into the yard pointing his gun at unarmed civilians putting their lives in danger. This deliberate use of lethal force required Mac to draw his service weapon. Mac fearing for the tow truck driver's life gave commands to the armed individual, the armed individual responded to the commands by turning and pointing his gun directly at Mac. Based on Alabama Law and his training from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency he was forced by the armed individual's actions to react and discharge his service weapon. Mac and other officers provided medical aid in the attempts to save the individual life but tragically the armed individual passed away from his wounds. Anytime a life is lost it is a tragedy, a tragedy for all involved. A family that lost a loved one and an officer that has to try and close his eyes to sleep at night with what he had to do to save his own life. A choice he had to make because of the choice of someone else.

The investigation into the incident was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) which is standard practice for all officer involved shootings in the state of Alabama. The Decatur Police Department also conducted an investigation into the shooting. ALEA and the Decatur Police Department found the shooting to be justified under Alabama Law. ALEA then gave their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office and was later presented in front of a grand jury. With the negative influence of social media and other news outlets, the grand jury along with the District Attorney indicted Mac on a Murder charge.

The individual was armed with a handgun equipped with a light and “brandished the weapon towards an officer,” prompting him to open fire, the ALEA said in a statement issued in September.

While ALEA was gathering evidence and completing their investigation, people on social media took it upon themselves to say Mac was guilty of murder. Rumors and lies have been spread about Mac and his family. He along with his wife have received multiple threats of violence. Before ALEA completed their investigation which found the officer justified, the city which he put his life on the line for every shift terminated him. A termination that was fueled by the Mayor and Police Chiefs fear of the protesters who were outside city hall and even their homes.

While people who know Mac know that he is a great officer, son, husband, and all around great person, the media and others have made him out to be an awful human and cold blooded killer. Mac did not show up to the call on the morning of September 29th with the thoughts or intentions of having to use his duty weapon to take the life of another man. Unfortunately that armed individual made the decision to point his weapon at an officer which caused him to lose his life. Mac knew that he had a duty, a duty to protect and serve his community and that's what he did. He protected the other officers that were on scene that night, two other citizens, as well as himself so he could go home to his family. While the death of anyone is extremely tragic and heartbreaking, Mac knew he had to protect himself as a police officer which he is now being punished for doing.

With all this being said, Mac and his family are asking for support during this time of uncertainty. any amount of support is greatly appreciated. Whether it comes in the form of prayers, words of encouragement, or financial support. The Marquette family is going to fight for the justice they know their loved one deserves. Please consider helping them during this fight. #backupmac

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