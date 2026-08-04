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BackToMedicine

Goal₪250,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byomar nassar

Fundraiser funds will be received by omar nassar

BackToMedicine

Help Me Return to Medicine and Rebuild My Future

My name is Omar. I am a 32-year-old medical graduate from Romania, and for as long as I can remember, becoming a physician has been more than just a career—it has been my life's purpose.

I chose medicine because I wanted to dedicate my life to helping others. The journey was long and demanding, requiring years of sacrifice, determination, and hard work. Despite the challenges, I successfully completed my medical education in Romania and graduated with a medical degree, believing that the most difficult part of my journey was behind me.

Unfortunately, life had different plans.

After returning to Israel, I began preparing for the Israeli medical licensing examination. Like many international medical graduates, I quickly realized that passing this exam would require much more time and preparation than I had expected.

Over the last four years, I have invested countless hours studying, preparing, and trying to overcome this obstacle. Despite my determination and repeated efforts, I have not yet succeeded in passing the licensing examination.

Every unsuccessful attempt has been emotionally difficult, but I never stopped believing that I would eventually become the doctor I have always dreamed of being.

Unfortunately, dreams alone do not pay rent, buy food, or cover financial obligations.

While trying to continue my medical studies and support myself financially, I made what I believed was a responsible decision. I started a small business hoping that it would provide enough income to support me while I continued preparing for the licensing exam.

Sadly, the business failed.

Instead of creating financial stability, it left me with approximately 250,000 NIS in debt.

This has become the greatest obstacle standing between me and my future.

Today, I work outside the medical field simply to survive and to repay these debts.

Every morning I wake up knowing that I am capable of helping patients, yet instead I spend my days working in jobs completely unrelated to medicine because I have no other choice.

Every hour I work helps reduce my debts.

But every hour I work also takes me further away from my medical career.

This creates a painful cycle.

If I stop working to dedicate my time to studying medicine again, my debts continue growing and I risk serious financial consequences.

If I continue working to repay my debts, I never have enough time or energy to fully return to medicine.

For years I have felt trapped between these two realities.

Today I am 32 years old.

I don't believe I am too old to become the doctor I dreamed of becoming.

But I also know that every passing year makes rebuilding my career even more difficult.

After spending years trying different approaches, I have carefully evaluated my future and concluded that the best opportunity for me is to relocate to Germany.

Germany offers international medical graduates a structured pathway that begins with learning the German language before continuing through the medical licensing process.

This represents more than simply moving to another country.

It represents a genuine opportunity to finally continue the profession for which I have already devoted so many years of my life.

To make this possible, I first need to free myself from the financial burden that prevents me from moving forward.

My current financial needs are:

  1. Approximately 250,000 NIS to repay the debts accumulated after my business failed.
  2. Approximately 80,000 NIS to cover German language studies, relocation expenses, accommodation, insurance, transportation, and basic living costs during the first stage of my transition.

The total amount I hope to raise is approximately 330,000 NIS.

I understand that this is a significant amount of money.

I also understand that every donor deserves complete honesty and transparency.

For this reason, I am fully willing to provide documentation verifying my medical degree, graduation year, proof of my education, and other relevant documents to anyone who requests them.

I want every person who supports me to know exactly what they are helping me achieve.

This campaign is not about avoiding responsibility.

I fully accept responsibility for my financial decisions and for the debts I accumulated.

I have been working continuously to repay them, and I continue to do so every single day.

However, despite all my efforts, I have reached a point where I cannot escape this cycle on my own.

I am asking for help because I believe that sometimes one opportunity can completely change a person's life.

If this campaign succeeds, your support will not simply help someone pay debts.

It will help a medical graduate return to medicine.

It will help someone who has spent years fighting not to give up on his dream.

It will give me the opportunity to build a future where I can support myself through my profession instead of depending on temporary jobs outside my field.

Most importantly, it will allow me to dedicate my life to helping others—the reason I chose medicine in the first place.

Every donation, regardless of its size, brings me one step closer to rebuilding my life.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or community would mean just as much.

Sometimes sharing a story is the greatest act of kindness.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you for believing in second chances.

Thank you for believing that one person's future can still be changed.

With gratitude,

Omar

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