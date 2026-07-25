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BacktheBlueNevadaCounty's National Night Out Booth

Goal$650 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byBethany Denkers

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bethany Denkers

BacktheBlueNevadaCounty's National Night Out Booth

Hello, Friends! Back the Blue Nevada County is raising funds to sponsor one of our favorite local annual First Responder events: National Night Out! This will be our 6th consecutive year of participating and our 4th year as sponsors!


Like last year, we are striving to raise enough donations to host a booth and be able to provide some fun little giveaways to the 1,000+ locals expected to attend this well-loved, highly-anticipated, family-friendly annual community event!


Your donations to our fundraiser will go specifically towards the following items:


• Event Booth Fee

• Blue Line Mini Flags to Give Out

• Stickers to Give Out

• Mini Jesus Figurines to Give Out

• Waters

• Squirt Guns for Use in the Color Fun Run

• Blue Line Tablecloths for Tables in Our Booth


We're also in need of some volunteers from 4pm-8pm to help us with booth setup, giveaways, the Color Fun Run, and take-down afterwards.


Any donation you might be able to give would be hugely helpful and greatly appreciated! Thank you so much! May God bless you, our donors, our volunteers, our First Responders, and all the amazing people responsible for and involved with this wonderful community event!


Gratefully,

Bethany Denkers and Byron Jones

Founders of Back the Blue Nevada County

530-557-0867 cell

backthebluenevadacounty@gmail.com

www.backthebluenevadacounty.org


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Here are the event details:

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2026

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4TH

6pm-7:30pm

Pioneer Park Amphitheater

421 Nim rod Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

FREE TO ALL AGES!


National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.


• Free Family Event • Kids Color Fun Run • Free Food • Live Music • Games • Snow Cones • Fire & Police Exhibits • Adopt A Pet • Booths with Giveaways • And More! •


All greater Grass Valley/Nevada City area residents and families are invited to join us at Pioneer Park for this free and fun community event! Come for the food, the activities, or just to say hello to YOUR police department! Event is from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Parking is extremely limited. Carpooling or usage of a taxi or transportation service is strongly encouraged!


We'll see you there!

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